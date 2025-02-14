BioCellgraft Delivers the World's First Injectable Oral Tissue Advancing Therapy to Treat Unmet Gum and Bone Concerns

ORAFYL. Oral Health is Overall Health

Demand for OraFyl Prompts BioCellgraft and Celularity to Expedite their Strategic Planning Process for Formal Commercial Launch Date Leading to Product Access

The Mouth is the Mirror of the Body, Revealing General Health Problems. Oral Health is Overall Health” — Georges Cuvier/BioCellgraft

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BioCellgraft , Inc., New York, has begun delivering the world’s first injectable regenerative tissue advancement therapeutic directly to some of the most renowned oral surgeons in the United States. Periodontists, prosthodontists, oral surgeons, and some general practitioners have received OraFyl and have been using the product with great success.BioCellgraft has informally partnered with one of the world’s premier dental implant companies (“The Company”) to further document the tremendous efficacy and versatility this “ease of use” safe and effective therapeutic offers in cases that vary such as ONJ (Osteonecrosis of the Jaw), gingiva recession (gum recession), Papilla Loss (Black Triangles), alveolar socket management ( Dental Implants ) and more. These select oral surgery experts, who have received OraFyl, were hand-chosen by both "The Company" and BioCellgraft based on specific selection parameters. Which is why this latest collection of case outcomes is so exciting and will immediately serve as support for exclusive partnership discussions between "The Company" and BioCellgraft. Biocellgraft has granted "The Company" a period of time to choose the exclusive marketing and distribution relationship with the company to make available the OraFyl product line to its thousands of active and loyal clinical clients.During this time, BioCellgraft has agreed to not market OraFyl or any of BioCellgraft’s products to any other dental implant product provider. This is considered a “No Shop” agreement giving both parties ample time to work together. At the expiration of this granted period, BioCellgraft will actively consider other interested manufacturers and distributors of dental implant products worldwide. “BioCellgraft has already conducted many cases confirming the significant efficacy OraFyl offers in dentistry vs today’s “Gold Standard” therapies for soft and hard tissue related conditions.These completed cases have demonstrated the immense ability that OraFyl’s human connective tissue matrix lends to enhance the environment that is in support of the body’s innate healing processes. As a result of these efforts of the last 10 months, demand has begun with experts in these areas of dentistry requesting that OraFyl be added as a tool in their arsenal in treating patients, many of whom can now potentially avoid months of procedures and tens of thousands of dollars in oral care expense. At this point in time, with this level of product interest combined with the successful cases that have been completed and along with these active cases, the company is accepting orders directly for future delivery thus building a backlog to be delivered at the formal commercial launch of Orafyl, A date for the commercial launch will be decided by both BioCellgraft and manufacturing as both entities will be sensitive to the demand for OraFyl and our collective commitment to deliver timely to all practitioners wanting OraFyl available for use in their patient procedures.Currently, the company is actively providing OraFyl to various select, oral surgeons and dental experts that are familiar with the product and have supported the evolving guidance for OraFyl’s application in the many areas of tissue regeneration where there is currently less than acceptable solutions. BioCellgraft expects to formally launch OraFyl and OraFyl related products sometime during Q2, 2025.About BioCellgraft, Inc.In the realm of oral health, the absence of effective regenerative therapies for soft and hard tissues remains a significant concern. Patients worldwide grapple with issues such as degenerating gums, gum recession, and thin biotypes, necessitating innovative solutions.BioCellgraft is a pioneering oral healthcare focused development and commercialization company driven by experienced dental experts and educators aimed at revolutionizing oral healthcare through groundbreaking regenerative therapies. BioCellgraft represents the epitome of innovation in oral healthcare, catering to unmet needs within the dental landscape. Our focus lies in the development and delivery of regenerative treatments that enhance both soft and hard tissues in the oral cavity. Leveraging the Human Connective Tissue Matrix (HCTM), our suite of products introduces novel possibilities in tissue regeneration. In partnership with Celularity, Inc. a publicly traded (NASDAQ) company under symbol CELU BioCellgraft exclusively licensed both the patents of as well as the use of their proprietary placental derived human connective tissue matrix, Interfyl for all the areas of application involving oral maxillofacial applications inclusive of aesthetics.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and are subject to certain factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, outcome of events, timing, and performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. The information contained in this press release is believed to be current as of the date of the original issue. BioCellgraft, Inc. expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

