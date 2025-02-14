Company Distilling Reports Continued Growth Since Launch, Expands Portfolio, Acquires Lynchburg Distillery, and Increases Nationwide Distribution

From the Smoky Mountains to Lynchburg, Company Distilling continues its journey of growth.

Townsend, Tennessee, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since opening the doors of the Townsend distillery in July of 2022, Company Distilling has experienced steady and significant growth, evolving from a vision shared by industry veterans, Jeff Arnett and Kris Tatum. With multiple product releases, the acquisition of a distillery in historic Lynchburg, Tennessee, industry accolades, record-breaking visitor numbers, and expanded nationwide distribution, the company continues to build on its momentum.

The brand was founded by a team of experienced distillers and entrepreneurs, including former Jack Daniel’s Master Distiller Jeff Arnett, and Kris Tatum, with a shared passion for crafting premium spirits that bring people together. Over the years, Company Distilling has expanded its footprint across Tennessee and beyond, growing from a single-location operation into a multi-site destination with an increasing presence in stores and restaurants nationwide.

“This journey has been incredible,” Arnett said. “We started with the simple idea of creating great whiskey for people to enjoy together. Seeing how far we’ve come—from launching our first product to acquiring a distillery in one of Tennessee’s most iconic whiskey towns—is truly exciting. Every step has been about delivering exceptional quality, expanding access to our whiskey, and deepening our connection with the community.”

Sustained Growth and Portfolio Expansion

Since its launch, Company Distilling has introduced a range of premium spirits that reflect its commitment to craftsmanship and innovation. The company’s portfolio includes Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished with Maple Wood, Straight Rye Whiskey Finished with Cherry Wood, and Straight Tennessee Whiskey Finished with Apple Wood, among other limited-release expressions.

In 2024, the company continued to elevate its portfolio with exclusive small-batch releases available only at its distillery locations in Townsend and Thompson’s Station. These distillery-exclusive offerings provide visitors with a unique experience and an opportunity to taste products they won’t find elsewhere.

Expanding Distribution: Bringing Company Distilling to More Consumers

While Company Distilling’s distillery locations remain a draw for whiskey tourism, the brand has expanded its reach into retail stores, bars, and restaurants nationwide. The company has built strong relationships with distributors and partners, increasing the availability of its core products to whiskey enthusiasts who want to enjoy them at home or in their favorite establishments.

“We want people to be able to enjoy Company Distilling whiskey no matter where they are,” said Nathan Osborne, Founder and Director of Sales. “Expanding our distribution means more people can find our products at their local liquor stores or order a pour at their favorite bar. It’s a big step toward making our whiskey more accessible.”

Acquisition of Distillery in Historic Lynchburg Expands Production Capabilities

One of the most significant milestones in Company Distilling’s expansion was the acquisition of a distillery in historic Lynchburg, Tennessee. Recognized worldwide as a hub for whiskey production, Lynchburg is a fitting home for the next phase of Company Distilling’s growth.

“This acquisition strengthens our production capacity and allows us to deepen our roots in Tennessee whiskey country,” Arnett said. “Lynchburg has a rich history, and we’re honored to be a part of it. This move not only helps us meet increasing demand but also allows us to continue innovating while preserving the traditions of Tennessee whiskey-making.”

The new facility enhances the brand’s ability to scale production while ensuring that every bottle maintains the high quality and craftsmanship that has defined Company Distilling since its inception.

Recognition and Awards Validate Quality and Craftsmanship

Over the years, Company Distilling has earned multiple industry accolades that reinforce its reputation for excellence. The brand’s flagship spirits have been recognized across some of the most prestigious competitions in the world.

The Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished with Maple Wood, received a Platinum ASCOT Award and a Silver Medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. The Straight Rye Whiskey Finished with Cherry Wood was honored with a Double Platinum ASCOT Award, a Gold Medal at the New York International Spirits Competition, and a Silver Medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. The Straight Tennessee Whiskey Finished with Apple Wood earned a Silver Medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and a Bronze Medal at the New York International Spirits Competition.

Rounding out the lineup, Ghost Rail Tennessee Dry Gin has been celebrated with a Double Platinum ASCOT Award, a Double Gold Medal at the New York International Spirits Competition, and a Gold Medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, further cementing Company Distilling’s commitment to crafting spirits of exceptional quality and character.

“These awards are a testament to the hard work and passion of our entire team,” said Kris Tatum, Co-Founder and President. “We are committed to crafting whiskey that stands out, and it’s gratifying to see our products recognized by some of the most respected competitions in the industry.”

Distinct Tasting Experiences at Two Tennessee Locations

Company Distilling welcomes guests to experience its award-winning spirits at two distillery locations in Tennessee, offering unique settings and tasting opportunities.

“We designed our distilleries to be places where people can gather, learn about our process, and enjoy great whiskey,” Tatum said. “Seeing the number of visitors grow yearly proves that people are excited about what we’re doing. It’s not just about making whiskey—it’s about creating a memorable experience for our guests.”

The Thompson’s Station distillery, located just outside Franklin and 45 minutes from downtown Nashville, operates in a restored building once used by local farmers to store grain before transport by rail. The location features a production area, retail shop, and bar offering portfolio tastings and a signature cocktail menu. Guests can relax indoors or on the outdoor porch, and pets are welcome in outdoor areas. Reservations are not required.

The Townsend distillery, the company’s first newly constructed facility, sits on 13.5 acres along the Little River, adjacent to the Townsend Greenway and near the entrance to Great Smoky Mountains National Park. It is approximately 25 miles from Gatlinburg/Pigeon Forge and 30 miles from Knoxville. The location includes a production area, retail shop, and bar with portfolio tastings and a cocktail menu. Guests can enjoy indoor seating or the outdoor patio, which features yard games and occasional live programming.

Both locations reflect Company Distilling’s commitment to providing a relaxed, welcoming environment for guests to gather and enjoy premium whiskey and cocktails.

Gather Around Giving: Supporting Our Communities

In addition to its commitment to whiskey-making, Company Distilling has made giving back an essential part of its mission. Through its “Gather Around Giving” initiative, the company supports local charities, community organizations, and events that align with its values: craftsmanship, camaraderie, and hospitality.

“From the beginning, we’ve believed that good whiskey brings people together, including giving back to the communities that support us,” Arnett said. “‘Gather Around Giving’ is our way of making a difference, whether through financial contributions, volunteer work, or special fundraising events.”

This year, Company Distilling partnered with non-profits nationwide to support initiatives that make a meaningful impact. These efforts reflect the company’s dedication to growing as a business and enriching the communities it serves.

Looking Ahead: Continued Growth in 2025 and Beyond

As Company Distilling looks to the future, it is focused on maintaining its upward trajectory. The company plans to expand, introduce new products, and engage more with whiskey lovers.

“We’ve come a long way, but we’re just getting started,” Tatum said. “From launching new expressions to growing our presence in key markets, we’re committed to building on our success and sharing our whiskey with more people than ever.”

With a strong foundation built on quality, innovation, and community, Company Distilling is poised for another year of significant growth, ensuring its products continue bringing people together for years.

About Company Distilling

Company Distilling, founded by industry veterans including former Jack Daniel’s Master Distiller Jeff Arnett, produces premium spirits emphasizing quality, innovation, and tradition. With locations in Townsend, Thompson’s Station, and soon Lynchburg, Tennessee, the company is dedicated to crafting award-winning whiskey and creating exceptional distillery experiences.

For more information, visit CompanyDistilling.com

Attachments

Courtney DeLaura Company Distilling 865-805-6177 media@companydistilling.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.