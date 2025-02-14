GOGL – Changes to the Board composition

Golden Ocean Group Limited (“GOGL” or “the Company”) announces the appointment of Ms. Tonesan Amissah as Director of the Company.

Tonesan Amissah is a Barrister and Attorney-at-Law with over 30 years of experience in international corporate law. Ms. Amissah is currently a Client Director at Ocorian Services (Bermuda) Limited, a global fiduciary and corporate services company where she oversees all aspects of client service. Ms. Amissah is a former partner of Appleby (Bermuda) Limited, where she led the funds & investment services team and was a senior member of the firm’s corporate department, having joined Appleby in 1989. She also serves as a director of companies in the insurance space. Ms. Amissah holds a law degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science, she qualified as a Barrister at the Honourable Society of Lincoln’s Inn in London in 1988 and was later called to the Bermuda Bar in 1992. She is a member of the Institute of Directors and was appointed an accredited speaker for the Regulatory and Compliance Association in 2015. Ms. Amissah is a Bermuda citizen.

The Board of Directors

Golden Ocean Group Limited

Hamilton, Bermuda

February 14, 2025

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.







Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.