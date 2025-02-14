WA judge temporarily halts unconstitutional Trump order targeting gender affirming care for youth

SEATTLE — A federal judge today granted Washington’s request for a temporary restraining order against a presidential order that would end federal funding to medical institutions providing gender-affirming care.

President Trump’s executive order – which Attorney General Nick Brown called clearly illegal and unusually cruel – also directs unconstitutional criminal enforcement against medical professionals and patients involved in such care. The lawsuit seeks to block federal agencies from acting on this order.

“Today’s order reaffirms that we live by the rule of law,” Brown said. “Young people’s ability to receive life-saving gender-affirming medical care remains in place. Providers won’t be criminalized for providing the best care for their patients, and this order removes any hurdles from medical professional giving young people the care they need. Washington state’s world-leading medical and research institutions can continue their work with the funding already allocated by Congress.”

The state is joined in the lawsuit by the attorneys general of Minnesota and Oregon. Three individual doctors also joined as plaintiffs in the case, representing themselves as well as the minors for whom they care.

The states argued the order violates the 5th Amendment’s equal protection guarantee by singling out transgender individuals for mistreatment and discrimination. Additionally, Congress has already authorized research and education funding for medical institutions in Washington state, and the president cannot unilaterally overrule congressional intent. The president also cannot unilaterally regulate or criminalize medical practices in Washington state, which are protected by the 10th Amendment, states argue.

In granting the states’ request for a TRO, Judge Lauren King said the president’s order “blatantly discriminated against trans youth.”

Read more about the lawsuit here.





-30-

Washington’s Attorney General serves the people and the State of Washington. As the state’s largest law firm, the Attorney General’s Office provides legal representation to every state agency, board, and commission in Washington. Additionally, the Office serves the people directly by enforcing consumer protection, civil rights, and environmental protection laws. The Office also prosecutes elder abuse, Medicaid fraud, and handles sexually violent predator cases in 38 of Washington’s 39 counties. Visit www.atg.wa.gov to learn more.

Media Contact:

Email: press@atg.wa.gov

Phone: (360) 753-2727

General contacts: Click here

Media Resource Guide & Attorney General’s Office FAQ