Attorney General Bonta Announces Arrests, Charges, and the Dismantling of a Sacramento-Area Brothel Operation

SACRAMENTO – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced the arrests and filing of felony charges against four individuals for allegedly operating two residential brothels in Sacramento County, laundering money, conspiracy, and tax evasion. During the operation, six survivors were offered resources and services. An extensive investigation was conducted by special agents from the California Department of Justice (DOJ)’s Human Trafficking and Sexual Predator Apprehension Team and White-Collar Investigation Team, with support from the newly formed Sacramento Regional Human Trafficking Task Force. Assistance was also provided by the Bureau of Gambling Control, the United States Department of State, the United States Department of Homeland Security, Sacramento County Code Enforcement, the California Franchise Tax Board, and the Employment Development Department through the TRUE Task Force.

“Every single day, our dedicated prosecutors and special agents strive to protect the most vulnerable Californians from exploitation. This case is an example of the California Department of Justice’s continued dedication to dismantling these criminal networks and standing with survivors on their path to recovery and justice,” said Attorney General Bonta. “Through collaboration with our partners, we are able to leverage our collective resources across the state to keep our communities safe and hold people accountable for their crimes. I take immense pride in what we can achieve through collaboration, and I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners who played a crucial role in achieving this significant outcome.”

“By working closely with our law enforcement partners, we have taken down a dangerous operation that exploited individuals to simply line their pockets," said HSI San Francisco Special Agent in Charge Tatum King. "HSI is committed to holding those responsible accountable for their actions and dismantling criminal networks that prey on vulnerable populations.”

The suspects ran two residential brothels from April 2022 until February 13, 2025, utilizing homes in residential areas. They recruited women to engage in commercial sex at these locations, promoted their prostitution services on various websites, and collected payments from clients who visited to buy sexual services.

The case will be prosecuted by DOJ’s Special Prosecutions Section. Charges against the suspects include conspiracy, pimping, pandering, money laundering, tax evasion, mortgage fraud and criminal profiteering. Arraignment for the defendants is set for Tuesday, February 18 before the Sacramento County Superior Court.

It is important to note that criminal charges are only allegations against a person. Every defendant is presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty.

A copy of the complaint can be found here.