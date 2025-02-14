Wayne County Jury Awards $1.7 Million to Injured Deputy and His Wife After Three-Day Trial

a Wayne County jury found in favor of the plaintiff, Brent Butler, in his personal injury case against a driver who struck him while he was directing traffic. In addition to this just award, they found the defendant 100% at fault for the plaintiff’s injuries.

a Wayne County jury found in favor of the plaintiff, Brent Butler, in his personal injury case against a driver who struck him while he was directing traffic. In addition to this just award, they found the defendant 100% at fault for the plaintiff's injuries.

Case background

Brent Butler is a career law enforcement officer who was working with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at the time of the incident. Butler was directing traffic at the scene of a single-vehicle crash when a distracted driver struck him. The impact sent Butler airborne, and he landed on his head, causing a traumatic brain injury. He still requires ongoing medical care because of this severe injury.

Legal proceedings

Rocky McElhaney Law Firm represented Butler and his wife, Gina, and brought the case to trial. The defense attempted to place blame on another driver who stopped or slowed down ahead of the scene. The trial took place over three days in Wayne County, with the jury deliberating for 2.5 hours before returning the verdict at about 10 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2025. The jury found the defendant 100% liable and awarded the plaintiffs $1.7 million for Butler’s injuries.

The pretrial offer from the defense was for just $400,000. The jury’s decision reflects the serious and lasting impact of Butler’s injuries.

Impact on Brent Butler and law enforcement officers

While Butler was able to return to a job in law enforcement, he continues to struggle with the ongoing symptoms of a TBI. He remains under neurological monitoring for his condition.

We are proud to have reached this successful verdict, which highlights the importance of protecting law enforcement officers on duty.

