Former CEO of MoneyGram Alex Holmes Joins True I/O to Accelerate Secure Payment Systems, Real-World Asset (RWA) Transactions, and the Implementation of Blockchain Names

Carlsbad, CA, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- True I/O, an emerging leader in blockchain-based security, identification, and tokenization solutions, today announced the appointment of Alex Holmes as a Strategic Advisor. Holmes’s extensive background in fintech, global payments, and blockchain innovation brings invaluable expertise to True I/O at a pivotal time in the company’s growth.

As a veteran of the financial services industry, Holmes served as CEO of MoneyGram, guiding the global cross-border payments leader through digital transformations that bridged traditional finance with fintech and blockchain technologies. His deep understanding of payment ecosystems, risk management, and large-scale adoption will be instrumental in accelerating True I/O’s efforts across its flagship products—UCID (Universal Communications Identifier) and Blockchain Names.



Elevating Device Security and Tokenization Capabilities

UCID (Universal Communications Identifier) provides real-time device security and geo-spatial intelligence. UCID offers a universal ledger for physical and digital devices, enabling instant Proof of Identity and proactive threat detection. This revolutionary product is essential in safeguarding IoT networks, supply chains, financial services, and more.



Blockchain Names simplifies complex blockchain addresses by replacing them with intuitive, human-readable identifiers. Powered by IPFS, this user-friendly system enhances interactions with decentralized technologies—connecting wallet addresses, IPFS links, NFTs, and Metaverse assets through memorable names instead of cryptic alphanumeric strings.



Together, these innovations form the foundation of True I/O’s vision to offer robust security, transparency, and scalability to industries aiming to digitize and tokenize real-world assets (RWAs).



Seizing the $12 Trillion RWA Opportunity

The global RWA tokenization market is projected to reach $12 trillion, presenting a significant growth opportunity. By leveraging UCID’s device-level security and Blockchain Names’ accessibility, True I/O delivers a seamless way to tokenize and manage real-world assets—ranging from real estate and commodities to intellectual property. With Alex Holmes’s leadership and strategic insights, the company is well-positioned to expand its market reach, forge new partnerships, and drive innovation within this burgeoning sector.

“Having Alex join True I/O is a tremendous milestone,” said Vincent Maher, CEO of True I/O. “His experience in steering MoneyGram’s digital transformation and his success in fintech perfectly align with our mission to secure and tokenize real-world assets. We’re poised to redefine blockchain security and compliance at a global scale.”



About Alex Holmes

Alex Holmes is an accomplished leader in global finance and technology, recognized for his leadership at MoneyGram, where he served as CEO. Under his guidance, the international cross-border payments provider embraced cutting-edge innovations in digital payments and blockchain solutions. Holmes’s track record spans fintech, digital identity, and emerging tech, where he has consistently demonstrated the ability to develop strategies that bring novel concepts to market, scale rapidly, and drive widespread adoption.

About True I/O

Based in Carlsbad, CA, True I/O is revolutionizing how businesses and consumers approach security, identity, and connectivity in a decentralized world. By combining UCID—an innovative ledger for real-time device integrity—with Blockchain Names—a user-friendly naming system for blockchain addresses—True I/O is redefining global standards for trust, transparency, and proactive threat detection.

From preventing counterfeit devices to enabling frictionless tokenization of real-world assets, True I/O stands at the forefront of Web3 innovation. Backed by blockchain, IPFS, and geo-spatial intelligence, the company’s solutions are poised to empower organizations across telecommunications, finance, IoT, healthcare, and beyond to confidently navigate an increasingly interconnected digital ecosystem.

For more information, please visit www.trueio.io or email hello@trueio.io

Shazir Mucklai CEO Imperium AI 2144225414 shazir(at)imperium-pr.com

