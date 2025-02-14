Toll Brothers Announces Model Home for Sale at Diamond Canyon Community in Pleasanton, California

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final home at its Diamond Canyon community in Pleasanton, California is now available for sale. The community’s stunning Dresden Farmhouse model home, located at 1201 Lund Ranch Road in Pleasanton, has been listed for sale at $4,999,995 and is available to view by appointment.

This exclusive community is nestled within an established neighborhood in Pleasanton, featuring estate-sized single-family homes on expansive home sites. The Dresden Farmhouse model home features 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, and a 3-car garage with over 4,500 square feet of living space. This award-winning move-in ready home is designer-decorated and fully landscaped with a vast array of high-end finishes and structural options, providing a unique opportunity to own this meticulously crafted home.





“This is the last chance for home buyers to own a luxury home in the highly sought-after Diamond Canyon community,” said Alli Sweeney, Division President of Toll Brothers in Northern California. “The Dresden Farmhouse model home offers an exceptional opportunity to own a move-in ready Toll Brothers signature home in a prime location.”

Residents of Diamond Canyon enjoy Blue-Ribbon award-winning public and private schools within the Pleasanton Unified School District. The community is conveniently located near downtown Pleasanton, offering local shopping, restaurants, arts and culture, golf courses, parks, and outdoor spaces. Easy access to the 680 and 580 Freeways and the Pleasanton/Dublin BART station makes commuting a breeze.

For more information, prospective home buyers are invited to call 844-790-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/NorCal.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

