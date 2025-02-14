When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: February 13, 2025 FDA Publish Date: February 14, 2025 Product Type: Drugs Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Bags of POTASSIUM CHLORIDE Inj. 20 mEq have incorrect overwrap labels which state POTASSIUM CHLORIDE Inj. 10 mEq. Company Name: ICU Medical Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description POTASSIUM CHLORIDE Inj. 20 mEq and 10 mEq

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – February 13, 2025 LAKE FOREST, Illinois – ICU Medical, Inc. is voluntarily recalling one lot each of POTASSIUM CHLORIDE Inj. bags with overwrap labels 10mEq, packaged in cases of POTASSIUM CHLORIDE Inj. 20 mEq, to the user level. ICU medical has received a customer complaint which states that bags of POTASSIUM CHLORIDE Inj. 20 mEq have incorrect overwrap labels which state POTASSIUM CHLORIDE Inj. 10 mEq.

ICU Medical has identified a potential for some of the product overwraps in one lot being mislabeled as 10 mEq (instead of 20 mEq that is contained in the I.V. Bag) of POTASSIUM CHLORIDE due to a manufacturing issue. The 20 mEq, correctly printed on the labeling affixed to the bag, is not visible or not easily visible without manipulation when the 10 mEq overwrap is in place

Risk Statement: If the Health Care provider mistakenly calculates the patient dose using 10 mEq, the patient will receive an overdose of potassium chloride. Severe hyperkalemia after large intravenous overdoses causes neuromuscular dysfunction including muscle weakness, ascending paralysis, listlessness, vertigo, mental confusion, hypotension, cardiac dysrhythmias, or death from cardiac arrest. Premature infants, patients on chronic parenteral nutrition, patients who have a history of cardiac arrythmias, patients with chronic renal insufficiency, patients who have acute renal failure, patients on potassium-sparing diuretics—all are at risk for adverse and potentially fatal outcomes. ICU Medical has not received reports of adverse events associated with this issue to date.

Potassium Chloride Injection 20 mEq and 10 mEq, is indicated in the treatment of potassium deficiency states, when oral replacement is not feasible and is packaged in 100 mL bags. The mislabeled POTASSIUM CHLORIDE Inj. 20 mEq, 100 mL bags contain incorrect overwrap labels with the following information: NDC 0990-7074-26, 200 mEq/L POTASSIUM CHLORIDE Inj. 10 mEq. The lot 1023172 and Exp. Date 31 January 2026 is found on the primary container (see picture below). These mislabeled bags are packaged in cases labeled: NDC 0990-7075-26, CASE PACK 1x24 – 100ML 20MEQ POTASSIUM CHLORIDE INJECTION LOT NO. 1023172, EXP DATE 2026-01.

DESCRIPTION OF MISLABELLED BAGS BEING RECALLED:

NDC Number Barcode Number Product Overwrap Description Product Primary Bag Description Lot Number Expiration Date Configuration 0990-7074-26 (01)00309907074269 POTASSIUM CHLORIDE Inj. 10 mEq POTASSIUM CHLORIDE Inj. 20 mEq 1023172 31 January 2026 100 mL Flexible Container 0990-7075-26 (01)00309907075266 POTASSIUM CHLORIDE Inj. 20 mEq POTASSIUM CHLORIDE Inj. 20 mEq 1023172 31 January 2026 100 mL Flexible Container

DESCRIPTION OF CASES BEING RECALLED:

NDC Number Barcode Number Lot Number Expiration Date Configuration 0990-7075-26 (01)30309907075267 1023172 31 January 2026 1 x 24 – 100 mL

ICU Medical is notifying its customers, including distributors, of this recall by letter, and is arranging for the return of all recalled product. All Health Care professionals that have product that is being recalled should stop use/further distribution, as applicable, and return to place of purchase.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact ICU Medical by phone number or e-mail address as indicated in the table below. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

For further inquiries, please contact ICU Medical using the information provided below

ICU Medical Contact Contact Information Areas of Support Global Complaint Management 1-844-654-7780 or

ProductComplaintsPP@icumed.com

M-F 8-5 CST To report product complaints Drug Safety 1-844-654-7780 or

DrugSafety@icumed.com

M-F 8-5 CST To report adverse events for IV Solutions & Drugs Medical Information 1-800-241-4002, option 6 or

medinfo_us@icumed.com

M-F 8-5 CST Medical inquiries Customer Care 1-877-946-7747, option 1 M-F 7-6 CST Product Replacement Options

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.