Cook County Tax Bills Due March 4th

CHICAGO , IL, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --Property taxes are due soon for Cook County property owners! Steer clear of late fees and penalties by keeping up to date on all property tax deadlines.Be Aware of Deadlines & Avoid Late FeesFor Cook County property owners, your 2024 property taxes are due in two installments. The Cook County Treasurer has already sent out the first installment bills that are due no later than March 4th. If you haven’t already received your bill in the mail, now is the time to check your bill online. You can also make your first installment payment online at no charge to avoid the cost of a stamp or the inconvenience of making the payment in person. Your second installment on 2024 Cook County tax bills will be mailed by the end of June. Payment on the second installment will be due August 1st.For most other Illinois property owners, the first tax bill is sent out May 1st and you have up to 30 days to pay, making your payment deadline June 1st. The second property tax installment for most counties is due September 1. Check with your county to confirm payment options and deadlines.Don’t Delay, Join O’Connor To Be AheadBy the time you receive your tax bill, it’s too late to appeal, but it’s never too late to sign up with O’Connor and be ready to contest the next tax year’s values! You don’t have to wait for your 2025 assessment, you can sign up with O’Connor today! Joining O’Connor is risk-free as there are no upfront fees and we are a contingency-based service, meaning you only pay a percentage when you save. We saved clients over $257 million in property taxes in 2024. Our team is passionate and dedicated to reducing your property taxes.O’Connor works with Residential, Commercial, and Business Personal Property (BBP) owners. Our extensive team of experts represents hotels, apartments, and more.As a property owner, you have the right to appeal your high property taxes and O’Connor will fight for you to get the best reduction available. Sign up today in just 2 or 3 minutes!About O’Connor:O’Connor is among the largest property tax consulting firms in the United States, providing residential property tax reduction services in Illinois, Texas, and Georgia, as well as commercial property tax reduction services across the United States. O’Connor’s team of professionals possess the resources and market expertise in the areas of property tax, cost segregation, commercial and residential real estate appraisals. The firm was founded in 1974 and employs a team of more than 1,000 worldwide. O’Connor’s core focus is enriching the lives of property owners through cost effective tax reduction.Property owners interested in assistance appealing their assessment can enroll in O’Connor’s Property Tax Protection Program ™. There is no upfront fee, or any fee unless we reduce your property taxes, and easy online enrollment only takes 2 to 3 minutes.

