Wave Season is Here

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When is the most affordable time to book a cruise? It may be right now.

Officially known as Wave Season, January through February is the best time to find great value deals and special offers on a high seas vacation.

Steve Odell of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, shares everything travelers need to know about Wave Season. Whether someone is a seasoned traveler or a first-time cruiser, Steve has insider tips on where to find the best offers, the best time to book and how to score “suite” upgrades on ultra-luxury, all-inclusive voyages. Steve also shares some of this year’s top cruise travel trends, including immersive travel and overnight port experiences, themed itineraries with world class chefs and sports legends, and bucket list getaways like Iceland and Norway in Northern Europe, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific Islands.

For more information, please visit https://www.RSSC.com.

Regent Seven Seas
