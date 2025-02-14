Northeast Florida Equestrian Society Joins NVBDC MVO Task Force to Expand Equine-Assisted Services for Veterans

Keith King, CEO, NVBDC Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Kathryn Poynton, Director, NVBDC MVO Task Force Ashton Kroner, Director of Development & Strategic Partnerships at NFES

Northeast Florida Equestrian Society/H.O.R.S.E. Therapies Joins NVBDC MVO Task Force to Expand Equine-Assisted Services for Veterans

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) proudly welcomes Northeast Florida Equestrian Society (NFES) and its H.O.R.S.E. Therapies program as the newest member of its Military and Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force. Dedicated to harnessing the healing power of horses, NFES provides equine-assisted services to veterans, active-duty service members, and individuals with physical and emotional challenges, fostering rehabilitation, resilience, and community connection.“As someone who has personally experienced the transformative power of horses, I am honored to be part of an organization that brings this healing to others—especially our nation’s veterans,” said Ashton Kroner, Director of Development & Strategic Partnerships at NFES. “Joining the NVBDC MVO Task Force allows us to expand our reach, collaborate with veteran-owned businesses, and strengthen our commitment to those who have served.”NFES manages the Jacksonville Equestrian Center through a contract with the City of Jacksonville, Florida, hosting more than 45 events annually to support its H.O.R.S.E. Therapies program. With a focus on inclusivity and healing, NFES offers adaptive equine-assisted services tailored to veterans coping with physical injuries, PTSD, and other service-related challenges.Through its flagship Veterans Equine Camp, NFES provides military veterans with immersive therapeutic experiences designed to promote well-being and personal growth. Additionally, the organization prioritizes veteran employment, creating opportunities for former service members to transition into meaningful civilian careers within the equestrian community.A Legacy of Impact and Community SupportNFES has a longstanding history of serving the community, including offering emergency shelter to over 600 horses during Florida’s recent hurricanes. The organization’s ability to provide vital support in times of crisis further cements its role as a trusted resource for both veterans and the equestrian community.Horses and Heroes Rodeo: A Commitment to Giving BackOne of NFES’s most significant annual events, the Horses and Heroes Rodeo, will take place on October 24-25, 2025. Now in its third year, the rodeo directly benefits veterans and first responders, with proceeds supporting the UF Health Haley Brain Wellness Program for traumatic brain injury (TBI) treatment and funding for the H.O.R.S.E. Therapies program.“We believe that healing takes many forms, and through this event, we not only raise critical funds but also foster a deeper sense of connection between veterans, first responders, and the broader community,” Kroner added.How to Support NFES and H.O.R.S.E. TherapiesNFES welcomes corporate partnerships, sponsorships, and volunteers to help further its mission. With over 90,000 visitors annually at the Jacksonville Equestrian Center, the organization provides a unique platform for veteran-owned businesses to showcase their services while making a lasting impact. To learn more about how to get involved, visit jaxhorsetherapies.org/nfes or contact Ashton Kroner at akroner@coj.net.About the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is the leading third-party certification organization for veteran-owned businesses of all sizes. NVBDC connects certified veteran-owned businesses with supplier diversity programs in major corporations, fostering growth and success for veteran entrepreneurs. Additional information can be found at nvbdc.org.About the NVBDC’s Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task ForceNVBDC’s MVO Task Force enables NVBDC to collaborate resources with task force partners to increase awareness and establish a respected position in the industry supporting veteran business success. Additional information can be found at nvbdctaskforce.org.Media Contact:Hannah Waldrep(586) 665-9020hwaldrep@nvbdc.orgMVO Task Force Contact:Kathy Poynton(703) 282-6862kpoynton@nvbdc.org

