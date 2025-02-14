Committee Cliff Notes: Weekly Recap – Week of February 10, 2025

Here’s a recap of key moments from House Republican committees during the week:

On Tuesday, February 11, the Committee on Agriculture held a full committee hearing called “Examining the Economic Crisis in Farm Country.” America’s farmers have been struggling under the weight of low commodity prices, high levels of debt, rising input costs driven by President Biden’s inflation, lack of market access, and overregulation. During this hearing, witnesses representing farmers across the country described how bleak the farm economy is right now and why we need a new farm bill more than ever.

President Trump signed the last farm bill into law in 2018. Since then, farmers have faced a global pandemic, fractured supply chains, labor shortages, record inflation, and the largest agricultural trade deficits ever recorded. America’s farmers need a new farm bill.

H. Con. Res._____, Establishing the congressional budget for the United States Government for fiscal year 2025 and setting forth the appropriate budgetary levels for fiscal years 2026 through 2034.

H.R. 1048, Defending Education Transparency and Ending Rogue Regimes Engaging in Nefarious Transactions (DETERRENT) Act (Baumgartner)

H.R. 649, Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act of 2025 (Thompson)

H.R. 1069, Promoting Responsible Oversight to Eliminate Communist Teachings (PROTECT) Our Kids Act (Hern)

H.R. 1005, Combating the Lies of Authoritarians in School Systems (CLASS) Act (Joyce)

H.R. 1049, Transparency in Reporting of Adversarial Contributions to Education (TRACE) Act (Bean)

On Tuesday, February 11, House Appropriations Vice Chair and National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs Subcommittee Chairman Mario Díaz-Balart held a bipartisan oversight briefing on Mexico’s water treaty violations and the impact on Americans.On Wednesday, February 12, the Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies held a hearing called “Career Ready Students: Innovations from Community Colleges and the Private Sector.” In their first hearing of the year, the Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education Subcommittee convened with industry leaders and higher education experts to examine the federal government’s role in supporting a diverse range of educational pathways, including two-year and four-year degrees, certificates, and non-traditional programs. Testimony highlighted the immense value of community colleges and certificate programs, which offer greater flexibility for non-traditional students and deliver a significantly higher return on investment compared to four-year universities. Key discussions centered on the removal of the 15-week requirement for Pell Grant eligibility, as well as ways federal subsidies could better incentivize programs designed to directly address the unemployment gap and meet workforce needs.On Wednesday, February 12, the House Armed Services Committee held a full committee hearing on protecting American interests in a convergent global threat environment. In his opening statement , Chairman Mike Rogers (R-AL) said, “Given these threats, it will take significant investments to restore peace through strength. We must get back above 4 percent of GDP. That starts with a reconciliation process that includes robust defense funding.”On Thursday, February 13, the Budget Committee held a full committee markup of the Concurrent Resolution on the Budget for Fiscal Year 2025. In his opening statement , Chairman Jodey Arrington (R-Texas) said, “This budget resolution provides the fiscal framework for what will be one of the most consequential pieces of legislation in modern history and the principal legislative vehicle for delivering on President Trump’s America First agenda.”On Wednesday, February 12, the Committee on Education and Workforce held a full committee markup on the following legislation:These bills limit foreign influence in American education and protect child nutrition. Our adversaries are trying to subvert our education system and exploit our students. The DETERRENT Act helps combat the threat to higher ed while the PROTECT Our Kids Act, CLASS Act, and TRACE Act combat the threat at the k-12 level. American education should teach American values, not Chinese Communist Party values. Additionally, the Committee passed legislation to undo Washington bureaucrat restrictions and give schools the option to serve all types of milk—honoring student and parent choice.On Wednesday, February 12, the Subcommittee on Commerce, Manufacturing, and Trade held a hearing called "Securing American Leadership in Manufacturing and the Next Generation of Technologies." During the hearing, members heard how artificial intelligence has the potential to transform American manufacturing and supply chains. For example, by utilizing AI technologies and machine learning into supply chain systems, we can better predict constraints and find potential vulnerabilities, preventing disruptions across industries.On Tuesday, February 11, the Subcommittee on Digital Assets, Financial Technology, and Artificial Intelligence held a hearing called "A Golden Age of Digital Assets: Charting a Path Forward." The Biden-Harris Administration took an antagonistic approach to digital assets and blockchain technology that stagnated innovation and development; sent digital asset founders and companies fleeing to friendlier jurisdictions; and failed to adequately protect American consumers. To attract long-term investment and secure the U.S. as a global leader in blockchain technology, legislation is needed to prevent the regulatory "see-saw" that occurs between administrations. The Committee examined several bills and discussion drafts to cement U.S. leadership in the digital asset space.On Wednesday, February 12, the Financial Services Committee held a full committee hearing called “The Federal Reserve’s Semi-Annual Monetary Policy Report.” The Committee examined Chairman Powell’s views on the future path of the economy and the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy actions in light of continuing above-target inflation. Committee members reminded Chair Powell that we were right on inflation. It wasn’t transitory. We highlighted the role fiscal policy played in driving inflation and the ways in which the Biden-Harris Administration used the Federal Reserve and other banking agencies as vehicles to push partisan goals.On Wednesday, February 12, the Foreign Affairs Committee held a full committee roundtable with family members of six hostages being held by Hamas following the October 7th terrorist attack on Israel. During the roundtable, the members heard about the heartbreaking first-hand experiences from those who still await the return of their loved ones. The members underscored their unwavering commitment to ensure the hostages are returned.

On Wednesday, February 12, the Foreign Affairs Committee held a full committee closed roundtable titled “DeepSeek, Export Controls, and the AI Arms Race: Part1.” Chairman Mast and members of the committee have long recognized the importance of U.S. export controls in advancing American innovation while protecting critical technologies from adversaries’ exploitation. The roundtable served as an important step to set the stage, early in the 119th Congress, so that all members are operating under a common understanding of the current state of chips, AI, where and how these technologies are being used, and why it is important for the U.S. to win the AI arms race.

On Thursday, February 13, the Foreign Affairs Committee held a full committee hearing called “The USAID Betrayal.” In the hearing, members questioned witnesses on the United States Agency for International Development’s wasteful spending. The members presented dozens of examples of radical grants funded by USAID under the Biden administration including nearly $2 million for sex change surgeries in Guatemala, $15 million to send condoms to the Taliban and, $14 to identify LGBT leaders in Cambodia.

On Tuesday, February 11, the Subcommittee on Transportation and Maritime Security held a hearing entitled “Examining the PRC’s Strategic Port Investments in the Western Hemisphere and the Implications for Homeland Security, Part I.” In the hearing, members questioned witnesses on how enterprises owned by the People’s Republic of China could be leveraging commercial port operations in the Western Hemisphere to project power, enable surveillance, facilitate illicit trafficking, including the smuggling of fentanyl and its precursor chemicals, and position themselves to disrupt U.S. military logistics and trade routes during a geopolitical crisis or conflict.On Tuesday, February 11, the Committee on House Administration held a full committee hearing called “Part 1: Committee Funding for the 119th Congress.”On Wednesday, February 12, the Committee on House Administration held a full committee hearing called “Part 2: Committee Funding for the 119th Congress.”On Tuesday, February 11, the Subcommittee on the Administrative State, Regulatory Reform, and Antitrust held a hearing called "Reining in the Administrative State: Regulatory and Administrative Law Reform," to build on the oversight conducted by the Subcommittee during the 118th Congress, and give members an opportunity to explore concerns about the administrative state, with a particular focus on agency rulemaking procedures and agencies' internal adjudication.

On Wednesday, February 12, the Judiciary Committee held a full committee hearing called “The Censorship-Industrial Complex,” to examine the Committee's role in uncovering the Biden-Harris Administration's unconstitutional censorship campaign and to examine upcoming threats to free speech including from AI and foreign governments.

On Tuesday, February 11, the Subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources held an oversight hearing titled “Restoring Energy Dominance: The Path to Unleashing American Offshore Energy.” The Biden administration’s actions to diminish offshore oil and gas production have endangered long-term supply and threatened American energy independence. Reductions in new leasing increase the cost to produce for operators, raising consumer costs, and undermining American energy independence. Working with President Trump, Congress will unleash American energy to restore national security and lower prices for American families.

On Tuesday, February 11, the Subcommittee on Federal Lands held an oversight hearing titled "Restoring Multiple Use to Revitalize America’s Public Lands and Rural Communities." The Trump administration has promised a prompt return to multiple use on our federal lands, which will bring immediate relief and concrete benefits to struggling Americans, particularly those in rural, western communities. Through the vague “30x30 Initiative,” the controversial “Public Lands Rule,” unpopular national monument expansions, restrictive resource management plans, and other ill advised policies, the Biden administration revealed the alarming scope and dogmatic application of its preservationist agenda. Returning multiple-use principles to federal land management will help lower housing costs, ease the way for much-needed development projects, allow for increased access to public lands, improve forest health, bolster rural economies, and secure American energy dominance for years to come.

On Wednesday, February 12, the Committee on Natural Resources held a full committee markup on the following legislation:

H.R. 231, the Colorado River Basin System Conservation Extension Act of 2025 (Hageman)

H.R. 249, To redesignate certain facilities at Paterson Great Falls National Historical Park in honor of Congressman Bill Pascrell, Jr. (Pallone)

H.R. 302, the Water Rights Protection Act of 2025 (Maloy)

H.R. 331, To amend the Aquifer Recharge Flexibility Act to clarify a provision relating to conveyances for aquifer recharge purposes (Fulcher)

H.R. 618, To amend the Apex Project, Nevada Land Transfer and Authorization Act of 1989 to include the City of North Las Vegas and the Apex Industrial Park Owners Association, and for other purposes (Horsford)

H.R. 1001, To provide for a memorandum of understanding to address the impacts of a certain record of decision on the Upper Colorado River Basin Fund (Hageman)

H.R. 1044, To amend Public Law 99-338 with respect to Kaweah Project permits (Valadao)

H.R. 1110, the Grazing for Wildfire Risk Reduction Act (LaMalfa)

These bills advanced solutions for Americans across the country through Western water resources and streamlining of permits for vital land projects.

On Wednesday, February 12, the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations held an oversight hearing titled “Leaving Indian Children Behind: Reviewing the State of BIE Schools.” The Bureau of Indian Education has long suffered from an absence of oversight and accountability, leading to deteriorating facilities and failing educational experiences for Indian students at Bureau of Indian Education (BIE or the Bureau) and tribally controlled elementary and secondary schools. The Indian students at BIE and tribally controlled elementary and secondary schools deserve a safe and healthy school environment to learn and grow. Unfortunately, BIE and BIA have failed in that mission, leading to lower-quality educational opportunities and resources for Tribal students.

On Tuesday, February 11, the Subcommittee on Health Care and Financial Services held a hearing called “Examining the Growth of the Welfare State, Part I” to scrutinize the enormous expansion of welfare programs over the last 60 years and evaluate strategies to reform deficiencies in the welfare system. Members explained how the bloated welfare state encourages dependency on federal assistance, penalizes married couples, and incentivizes recipients to remain in the welfare state rather than seek out better opportunities for themselves and their families. Expert witnesses offered solutions that can be implemented at the federal and state levels to ensure taxpayer dollars are protected from future abuse. During the 119th Congress, the Subcommittee will work with the Trump Administration to cut back on unnecessary government spending and empower American workers and families through reforms to the deficient welfare state.

On Wednesday, February 12, the Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency held a hearing called “The War on Waste: Stamping Out the Scourge of Improper Payments and Fraud” to investigate the hundreds of billions of taxpayers’ dollars wasted annually on improper payments and fraud. Expert witnesses shared step-by-step plans to improve payment systems, close loopholes, decrease fraud, and save American taxpayers billions of dollars every year. Members explained how the DOGE Subcommittee will aid President Trump and Elon Musk in their efforts to rein in the runaway bureaucracy. Majority members also cited potential legislation that would help facilitate DOGE’s efforts to improve payment accuracy and eliminate improper payments and fraud across federal agencies. The DOGE Subcommittee’s “War on Waste” will help ensure Americans see their tax dollars spent efficiently and effectively.

On Monday, February 10, the Committee on Rules met on the following measure:

H.R. 77, the Midnight Rules Relief Act (Biggs)

On Wednesday, February 12, the Subcommittee on Energy held a hearing called “From Transformative Science to Technological Breakthroughs: DOE’s National Laboratories.” National Lab Directors from Idaho National Lab, Los Alamos National Lab, Argonne National Lab, and Lawrence Livermore National Lab, joined to discuss their research, development, demonstration, and commercial application activities. The hearing also touched on the Labs’ response to hostile threats, the progress of their large infrastructure projects and user facilities, and their role in developing emerging technologies such as quantum and artificial intelligence.On Wednesday, February 12, the Committee on Small Business held a full committee hearing called “Driving Economic Growth: SBA Lending Programs and the Vital Role of Community Banks.” During the hearing, members discussed how burdensome regulations have affected small businesses and financial institutions over the past four years and ways to eliminate the regulatory policies of the Biden Administration.

This week, the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee continued its America Builds hearing series to examine the current state of transportation and infrastructure. On Tuesday, February 11, the Subcommittee on Water Resources and Environment held a hearing to discuss how Congress can ensure the Clean Water Act balances the goal of protecting water quality with cutting red tape to build our infrastructure in a timely manner. Witnesses testified about how commonsense Clean Water Act permitting reforms can address regulatory uncertainty and the abuses that have delayed infrastructure projects, increased project costs, and blocked important energy and infrastructure projects over issues unrelated to clean water.

On Wednesday, February 12, the Subcommittee on Highways and Transit continued its series of hearings in preparation for developing and passing a long-term highway bill this Congress. The Subcommittee met to review the Department of Transportation's policies and programs that address roadway safety. Topics raised by Subcommittee members included traffic enforcement, road design standards, and work zone safety.

On Tuesday, February 11, the Subcommittee on Economic Opportunity held an oversight hearing titled “Bureaucratic Barriers: Making VBA Education Services Work for Veterans and not the Bureaucracy." During the hearing, the Subcommittee examined the Biden-Harris Administration’s poor oversight on VA’s Education Service during the 118th Congress, which resulted in costly contracts, expansive interpretations of Supreme Court Rulings, and delayed implementation of The Senator Elizabeth Dole 21st Century Veterans Healthcare and Benefits Improvement Act. The Subcommittee also reviewed the bureaucratic barriers that schools face while participating in the GI Bill program and the delayed rollout of the Digital Gi Bill. Lastly, the hearing emphasized the importance of prioritizing veterans over bureaucracy within the VA.

On Wednesday, February 12, the Subcommittee on Health held an oversight hearing titled “Roles and Responsibilities: Evaluating VA Community Care." The hearing examined the roles and responsibilities of the Department of Veterans Affairs, Third-Party Administrators, and Community Care providers in administering VAs Community Care Program (VCCP). It assessed the effectiveness of current processes in ensuring timely access to care, potential inefficiencies, and coordination of care. Testimony highlighted the devastating consequences of delays and inefficiencies in the system, emphasizing the urgent need for reform. Dr. Steven Braverman, Chief Operating Officer for VA, testified about VAs commitment to improving safety and quality of care in VA facilities and its network of community providers. GAO and OIG testified to the various challenges identified with the VCCP, including monitoring its facilities’ performances in scheduling appointments with community care. Additionally, they argued that fully implementing GAOs recommendations related to community care is important to ensure that veterans have timely access to care. Finally, witnesses representing community care networks testified as to the mutually beneficial relationship of the VCCP and providers – especially as it relates to providing specialized treatments – but how this relationship is hindered by an unclear command structure and general bureaucratic issues. Chairwoman Miller-Meeks emphasized the subcommittee’s dedication to evaluating VAs role in community care, underscoring that community care is an essential part of VA care. She stressed that veterans should receive the highest quality healthcare when and where they need it.

On Tuesday, February 11, the Oversight Subcommittee held a hearing called "IRS Return on Investment and the Need for Modernization." Taxpayers are not receiving the return on investment promised by the injection of billions of dollars to supposedly modernize the IRS and improve customer service from the Democrats’ so-called Inflation Reduction Act. Despite receiving $4.8 billion in funding for IT modernization, the IRS was recently given a “D” grade on modernization by the National Taxpayers Union. During the hearing, one major issue with the IRS’s modernization efforts became clear: the agency still operates on outdated legacy systems, including some that date back to 1959, wasting time and resources and making taxpayer data vulnerable to security risks. Democrats and the Biden Administration promised that more money for enforcement would lead to greater tax revenue flowing into the IRS based on rosy estimates from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) that have predictably failed to materialize. Through the end of 2024, the IRS has brought in 56 percent less in revenues than was originally projected by CBO.



H.R. 1155, the Recovery of Stolen Checks Act (Malliotakis)

H.R. 997, the National Taxpayer Advocate Enhancement Act of 2025 (Feenstra)

H.R. 998, the Internal Revenue Service Math and Taxpayer Help Act (Feenstra)

H.R. 1152, the Electronic Filing and Payment Fairness Act (LaHood)

H.R. 1156, the Pandemic Unemployment Fraud Enforcement Act (J. Smith)

On Tuesday, February 11, the Health Subcommittee held a hearing called "Modernizing American Health Care: Creating Healthy Options and Better Incentives." New health innovations and a greater understanding and awareness of the chronic disease epidemic present opportunities to help Americans achieve greater control over their health. Without a greater focus on prevention, America’s healthcare system will stay stuck in a chronic health crisis decades in the making. More than half of the nation has at least one chronic disease: this includes conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, cancer, and obesity. Chronic illness not only affects the health of the American people but also takes a serious toll on the American economy and federal budget. Medicare and Medicaid spend $384 billion annually to treat chronic diseases.

