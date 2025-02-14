NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A major recall of canned tuna products has been issued due to potential contamination with Clostridium botulinum, a dangerous bacteria that can cause botulism, a life-threatening illness. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Monday that the recall affects several major brands, including Genova, Van Camp’s, H-E-B, and Trader Joe’s, with products sold at retailers such as Costco and Trader Joe’s across multiple states.As consumers seek safe, high-quality alternatives, Tonnino remains a trusted name in premium, sustainably sourced tuna, responding to inquiries both online and by phone. Tonnino’s gourmet tuna offer a high level of quality control, freshness, and transparency. Every batch undergoes rigorous safety testing to guarantee that consumers receive only the finest, safest seafood.“At Tonnino, the health and safety of our consumers are our top priorities,” said Gabriela Jimenez of Sales and Marketing Director. “We understand the concerns surrounding the recent recall, and we want to reassure our customers that our products meet the highest safety and sustainability standards. From our hand-selected fillets to our eco-conscious sourcing, we remain dedicated to providing a premium seafood experience that people can trust.”Tonnino also takes pride in its commitment to ocean conservation and responsible fishing practices. All Tonnino tuna products are sustainably sourced, adhering to strict environmental standards that protect marine ecosystems. With quality standards, Tonnino ensures that every purchase supports ethical fishing and sustainable seafood practices.For more information or to find a store location near you, please visit: https://tonnino.com/ About TonninoSince its inception, Tonnino has set the standard for gourmet, wild-caught seafood products. Known for their commitment to sustainability and quality, the brand has redefined the pantry aisle with innovative products like jarred tuna, gourmet dips, and now, the first-ever jarred salmon. Available at Whole Foods, Walmart, Publix, and Amazon and more than 20,000 retail stores, Tonnino continues to elevate the everyday dining experience with its premium, ready-to-eat seafood offerings. For more information about Tonnino and its new jarred salmon, visit www.tonnino.com # # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Tonnino and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

