Zus Health Celebrates Unprecedented Growth, Announcing New Clients and AI-Powered Innovations

BOSTON, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zus Health is proud to announce a transformative milestone in its journey to reshape care delivery through data interoperability and actionable insights. Over the past year, Zus has grown its revenue eightfold, with 12 new client partnerships signed in the last quarter alone, further solidifying its position as a critical player in advancing value-based care. With over 60 live customers and cutting-edge AI-powered innovations, Zus has truly arrived as a driving force in healthcare transformation.

These new partnerships include leading organizations like Cityblock , DispatchHealth , and more. Representing a range of care models and specialties, these clients are leveraging Zus’s ability to provide a unified, actionable view of patient data to improve outcomes. Early adopters have already integrated seamlessly and report high satisfaction.

Zus’s growth is powered by its commitment to product innovation and scalability, particularly through its expanding suite of AI-driven capabilities . First up, our newly released human-readable narrative summaries transform unstructured clinical data into clear, concise insights—giving care teams instant access to the information they need while preserving accuracy and source transparency. We’re also introducing an AI-driven risk suspecting engine, which surfaces hidden risk factors by incorporating clinical data beyond traditional practice settings, improving the accuracy and speed of risk coding.

By focusing on high-impact conditions and tailoring solutions to customer-specific priorities, Zus is delivering tools to meet the evolving needs of value-based care organizations. Future enhancements, already being tested with users, promise to further refine the identification of care gaps and deliver even greater insights.

As Zus Health’s CEO Jonathan Bush explains, “Healthcare has been stuck in the slow lane for far too long. At Zus, we’re not just speeding it up—we’re rewiring it for good. With new partnerships, rapidly evolving AI tools, and a growing client base, we’re proving what’s possible when healthcare providers have the right tools and information at their fingertips.”

The numbers tell a compelling story. Over the past year, revenue has grown more than eightfold. Monthly billable patients have grown fivefold in the past year. Zus is fully integrated with existing EHR platforms, including Canvas , Elation , Healthie , and more, allowing customers to seamlessly connect and enhance their workflows. We are actively continuing to expand our integration network to support even more partners this year.

This growth has been underpinned by the trust and satisfaction of our customers. With over 60 live clients, including HarmonyCares , Firefly Health , and Author Health , to name a few, Zus has become synonymous with simplifying data aggregation and improving care delivery. And in a recent testimonial video, Ben Hall, SVP of Product and Technology from Author Health described Zus as the “ easy button ” for integrating actionable data into workflows, a sentiment echoed across the client base.

Zus Health’s mission to give providers clinical truth in the most places, in one clear voice, is driving the transformation of care delivery. By bringing information speed to healthcare, Zus is not only meeting today’s challenges but paving the way for a more efficient, effective future.

About Zus Health

Zus Health is transforming healthcare by creating a single, always-on source of truth in patient data. Founded in 2021 by Jonathan Bush, co-founder and former CEO of athenahealth, Zus bridges data across care settings, empowering providers with actionable insights to improve patient outcomes and operational performance. Guided by its mission to give providers clinical truth in the most places, in one clear voice, Zus enables care delivery organizations to enhance coordination, improve workflows, and drive sustainable improvements in healthcare. To learn more, visit www.zushealth.com .

