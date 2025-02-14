Submit Release
Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings

COLDWATER, Mich., Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: SOMC) announced fourth quarter net income of $2,650,000, or $0.57 per share, compared to net income of $2,437,000, or $0.54 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. Southern earned $10,402,000 or $2.28 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared with $10,905,000 or $2.40 per share, for the same period one year ago.

John R. Waldron, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., stated, “2024 was another solid year with total assets reaching approximately $1.5 billion. During the year ended December 31, 2024, total loans and deposits grew to $1.116 billion and $1.252 billion, respectively. While our earnings continue to be impacted by the current interest rate environment, we remain encouraged by the strength of our core deposits and our ability to maintain asset quality.”

The allowance for credit losses totaled $12,782,000, or 1.14% of loans on December 31, 2024, compared to $11,697,000, or 1.13% on December 31, 2023. Net loan charge-offs totaled $27,000 for 2024, compared to $15,000 for 2023. Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans were 0.08% on December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023.

The annualized return on average assets for the years ended December 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, was 0.71% and 0.80%, respectively. The annualized return on average equity was 10.07% for 2024 compared to 11.94% for 2023. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the years ending December 31, 2024, and 2023 was 2.98% and 3.16%, respectively.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust. It operates 18 offices within Branch, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Jackson, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph Counties providing a broad range of consumer, business and wealth management services throughout the region.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Forward-looking statements are identifiable by words or phrases such as “expected,” “begin,” and other similar words or expressions. All statements with reference to a future time period are forward-looking. Management’s determination of the provision and allowance for credit losses and other accounting estimates, such as the carrying value of goodwill, other real estate owned, mortgage servicing rights and the fair value of investment securities, involves judgments that are inherently forward-looking. The future effect of changes in the financial and credit markets and the national and regional economy on the banking industry, generally, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., specifically, are also inherently uncertain. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extend, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.

 
SOUTHERN MICHIGAN BANCORP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
 
(In thousands, except share data)              
  December 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		  
ASSETS            
Cash and cash equivalents $ 73,737   $ 71,620  
Federal funds sold   259     1,468  
Securities available for sale, at fair value   159,320     169,740  
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost   60,454     61,600  
Loans held-for-sale   995     169  
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $12,782 – 2024, $11,697 - 2023   1,103,652     1,024,720  
Premises and equipment, net   25,600     23,114  
Net cash surrender value of life insurance   23,139     22,472  
Goodwill   13,422     13,422  
Other intangible assets, net   111     147  
Other assets   35,866     26,323  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,496,555   $ 1,414,795  
             
LIABILITIES            
Deposits:            
Non-interest bearing $ 223,583   $ 226,178  
Interest bearing   1,028,212     931,793  
Total deposits   1,251,795     1,157,971  
             
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and overnight borrowings   1,560     1,738  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   18,355     15,703  
Other borrowings   82,900     106,900  
Subordinated debentures   34,722     34,653  
Total liabilities   1,389,332     1,316,965  
             
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
Preferred stock, 100,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding   -     -  
Common stock, $2.50 par value:            
Authorized - 10,000,000 shares            
Issued and outstanding – 4,577,107 shares in 2024,
4,533,637 shares in 2023		   11,438     11,330  
Additional paid-in capital   13,438     13,126  
Retained earnings   97,462     89,808  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (15,115 )   (16,434 )
Total shareholders’ equity   107,223     97,830  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,496,555   $ 1,414,795  


 
SOUTHERN MICHIGAN BANCORP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
 
(In thousands, except per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Year Ended
December 31,		  
  2024   2023   2024   2023  
Interest income:                        
Loans, including fees $ 16,628   $ 15,308   $ 64,376   $ 54,887  
Federal funds sold and balances with banks   999     766     4,629     3,125  
Securities:                        
Taxable   1,376     1,635     5,889     6,291  
Tax-exempt   318     304     1,222     1,265  
Total interest income   19,321     18,013     76,116     65,568  
                         
Interest expense:                        
Deposits   7,358     6,077     29,013     20,593  
Other   1,315     1,606     6,016     4,995  
Total interest expense   8,673     7,683     35,029     25,588  
Net interest income   10,648     10,330     41,087     39,980  
Provision for credit losses   353     -     1,014     950  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   10,295     10,330     40,073     39,030  
                         
Non-interest income:                        
Service charges on deposit accounts   422     422     1,692     1,670  
Trust fees   704     632     2,744     2,419  
Net gains on loan sales   253     119     672     305  
Earnings on life insurance assets   170     161     667     617  
ATM and debit card fee income   462     447     1,818     1,786  
Other   289     296     898     941  
Total non-interest income   2,300     2,077     8,491     7,738  
                         
Non-interest expense:                        
Salaries and employee benefits   6,233     5,836     22,388     20,586  
Occupancy, net   540     416     2,054     1,813  
Equipment   425     385     1,658     1,449  
Professional and outside services   581     770     2,156     2,243  
Software maintenance   635     608     2,452     2,247  
ATM expenses   212     201     841     803  
Printing, postage, and supplies   97     118     510     437  
Telecommunication expenses   73     109     313     376  
Other   1,096     940     4,053     3,466  
Total non-interest expense   9,892     9,383     36,425     33,420  
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES   2,703     3,024     12,139     13,348  
Federal income tax provision   53     587     1,737     2,443  
NET INCOME $ 2,650   $ 2,437   $ 10,402   $ 10,905  
                         
Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.57   $ 0.54   $ 2.28   $ 2.40  
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share   0.57     0.54     2.28     2.40  
Dividends Declared Per Common Share   0.15     0.14     0.60     0.56   

CONTACT:  
John R. Waldron, President and CEO
(517) 279-5500

