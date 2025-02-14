FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers and SaRA Health Partner to Enhance Patient Care Through Remote Therapeutic Monitoring

SaRA Health is a leading provider of clinical communication software. Its Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) platform enables healthcare teams to remotely monitor patient progress, track treatment adherence, and optimize care plans – in real time. FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers, the nation's fastest-growing physical therapy franchise, boasts an extensive network of over 600 locations that empowers individuals to take control of their well-being to achieve optimal physical health and balance. FYZICAL's skilled team identifies and addresses the root cause of imbalance to help patients restore physical stability and coordination while regaining control and independence.

Innovative Technology Facilitates Communications, Drives Higher Plan-Of-Care Completion, Increases Revenue Potential and Ultimately Improves Patient Outcomes

SaRA Health's platform significantly enhances patient care...[P]ractice owners see greater patient satisfaction, higher plan-of-care completion rates, and an additional source of revenue.” — Scott Gardner, FYZICAL Franchise Owner

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SaRA Health is excited to announce that it has entered into a partnership with FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers through which it will make Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) services available to FYZICAL’s complete system, over 600 clinics and their patients. FYZICAL clinics will now be able to employ SaRA’s RTM communications platform to drive higher plan-of-care completion rates and improve outcomes for their patients.Using the SaRA Health Platform, providers can enroll patients in just a few seconds, initiating a direct connection with them that is maintained through their computer instead of having to use phone or email communications. Patients receive daily check-ins via automated text messages, promoting more consistent tracking of and greater adherence to care pathways. A 480-patient study by SaRA Health revealed that patients enrolled on the SaRA Health platform achieve as high as 30% better clinical outcomes and are as much as 62% more likely to complete their plans of care.FYZICAL’s commitment to clinical excellence and market leadership in balance therapy has manifested the need for innovative solutions that enable continuous patient engagement and support. Through the company’s partnership with SaRA Health, individual milestones are more frequently reached, with 63% of patients reporting higher adherence to their at-home treatment program and 79% indicating the quick communication they had with their physical therapists increased their perceived value of the care they received.In one case, when a vertigo patient was unable to safely move from the couch, his wife reached out to his physical therapist at FYZICAL through the SaRA Health platform and arranged for him to be seen that same day. The patient regained his mobility that afternoon instead of potentially having to endure three days of immobility until his next scheduled appointment.“SaRA Health's platform significantly enhances patient care by allowing for seamless remote monitoring and communication,” said Scott Gardner, a three-unit FYZICAL Franchise owner and Franchise Advisory Council President. “Patients appreciate the ease through which they can interact with their therapists, which in turn fosters better adherence to treatment plans. Therapists benefit from integrating SaRA Health into their workflow, enabling more timely support. At the same time, practice owners see greater patient satisfaction, higher plan-of-care completion rates, and an additional source of revenue, which they in turn, can share with clinicians.”“We are committed to helping patients who are often overlooked and underserved, and are thrilled to partner with FYZICAL, an organization that shares our passion for patient-centered care,” said Steven Coen, CEO of SaRA Health. “Together, we are creating a system that prioritizes proactive health management. We are already in more than 100 FYZICAL clinics and look forward to bringing more locations on-board as other franchisees jump at the opportunity to improve their operations and their patients’ outcomes.”For more information about FYZICAL and its partnership with SaRA Health, please visit https://www.sarahealth.com/ or contact Tom Eberline at tom@sarahealth.comAbout FYZICAL Therapy & Balance CentersFYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers stands at the forefront of the health and wellness industry as the nation's fastest-growing physical therapy franchise, boasting an extensive network of over 600 locations that span 46 states. Committed to a holistic approach, FYZICAL provides top-notch, personalized care plans to treat patients of all ages experiencing muscle, joint, and neurological conditions including balance and vestibular issues. As an advocate for patient choice and direct access, FYZICAL empowers individuals to take control of their well-being to achieve optimal physical health and balance. For more information about FYZICAL or to find the nearest location, visit fyzical.com About SaRA HealthSaRA Health is a leading provider of clinical communication software designed to enhance healthcare delivery through seamless, secure, and efficient communication between providers and patients. Specializing in Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM), SaRA Health’s platform enables healthcare teams to remotely monitor patient progress, track treatment adherence, and optimize care plans – all in real time. By improving clinical workflows and fostering better patient-provider collaboration, SaRA Health helps healthcare organizations improve patient outcomes, reduce operational costs, and streamline the management of chronic conditions. With a focus on simplicity, security, and reliability, SaRA Health is transforming the way healthcare teams communicate and coordinate care. For more information, visit https://www.sarahealth.com/

