90’s Heartthrob Robert Gavin (Land of the Lost) Debuts First Album One Thousand Love Letters to My Best Friend on Valentine’s Day





CALABASAS, Calif., Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a break from acting and performing for decades, Robert Gavin is going back to his roots performing and debuts his first album, One Thousand Letters to My Best Friend, on Valentine’s Day. Gavin was a member of one of the first boy bands in the 90’s, Outlaw Posse (along with David Faustino from Married with Children), and was one of the forces behind the pioneering hip hop club Balistyx in Hollywood. He’s been a successful entrepreneur in the music business after starting TicketZoom and knew that one day he would record his own music that has been percolating within. Gavin co-wrote all the songs and has an impressive array of producers that worked on the album, including Manuel Olsen, Akron, Jeremih, Chris Brown, Diddy, Trey Songz, Rich the Kid, Desiigner, and Drakeo.

The first three singles are One Thousand Love Letters, Love Bombs (which has an accompanying anime video), and My Best Friend. All the songs tap into relationship heartache, the roller coaster of love, and the challenges of dating in today’s word (such as ghosting, henceforth the song Ghosting).

Please see the links to the video and music below:

One Thousand Love Letters - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/shz1hrzjjr1okyibgey8m/One-Thousand-Love-Letters.mp3?rlkey=u3tdum3t69drsca8o1akrlw4j&st=cxztxyh8&dl=0

Love Bombs - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/hcny18u04s1fr1de80vo9/Love-Bombs.mp3?rlkey=jqh6t7zzc6842bimmffqa5xx6&st=z9j64h2z&dl=0

My Best Friend - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/gofqessde4w986n4e5y3l/My-Best-Friend.mp3?rlkey=mj60g0kzcj9j281z2beony0zf&st=up7oo3b6&dl=0

Love Bombs Video - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/5fwrlag3lf9e23qad3ywk/Love-Bombs-and-Guarded-Hearts-3.mp4?rlkey=jol1qthrxgl1if361i5svg2ua&st=oo1ykrat&dl=0

Streaming Link: https://open.spotify.com/album/7nA5aXCb0hgih17Fy4DpN1

