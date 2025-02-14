Brenda O’Brien Achieves Long Realty’s Highest Honor: Circle of Excellence – Platinum Level

1926 Circle of Excellence-Platinum Level

ORO VALLEY, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brenda O’Brien, Realtor® in Oro Valley, AZ , is proud to announce her recognition as a member of Long Realty’s prestigious 1926 Circle of Excellence – Platinum Level, the company’s highest award. This exclusive honor reflects an elite level of sales achievement and is a testament to Brenda’s dedication, hard work, and unwavering commitment to her clients.The 1926 Circle of Excellence, named in tribute to Long Realty’s founding year, is reserved for the company’s top-performing agents. Earning a place at the Platinum Level requires exceptional success in real estate , built on trust, perseverance, and a client-first approach—qualities that define Brenda’s career.“I am incredibly honored to once again receive this distinction,” said Brenda O’Brien. “Providing top-tier service has always been my priority, and I am deeply grateful for my clients’ trust and support, which make this achievement possible.”With an extensive track record of success, Brenda continues to offer unmatched real estate expertise in the Oro Valley and Tucson markets. If you or someone you know is looking to buy or sell a home, contact Brenda O’Brien at 520-906-2897 or visit www.BrendaOBrienTeam.com

