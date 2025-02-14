Submit Release
News Search

There were 199 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,668 in the last 365 days.

Brenda O’Brien Achieves Long Realty’s Highest Honor: Circle of Excellence – Platinum Level

1926 Circle of Excellence-Platinum Level

ORO VALLEY, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brenda O’Brien, Realtor® in Oro Valley, AZ, is proud to announce her recognition as a member of Long Realty’s prestigious 1926 Circle of Excellence – Platinum Level, the company’s highest award. This exclusive honor reflects an elite level of sales achievement and is a testament to Brenda’s dedication, hard work, and unwavering commitment to her clients.

The 1926 Circle of Excellence, named in tribute to Long Realty’s founding year, is reserved for the company’s top-performing agents. Earning a place at the Platinum Level requires exceptional success in real estate, built on trust, perseverance, and a client-first approach—qualities that define Brenda’s career.

“I am incredibly honored to once again receive this distinction,” said Brenda O’Brien. “Providing top-tier service has always been my priority, and I am deeply grateful for my clients’ trust and support, which make this achievement possible.”

With an extensive track record of success, Brenda continues to offer unmatched real estate expertise in the Oro Valley and Tucson markets. If you or someone you know is looking to buy or sell a home, contact Brenda O’Brien at 520-906-2897 or visit www.BrendaOBrienTeam.com.

Brenda OBrien
Brenda O'Brien Team
+1 520-906-2897
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Brenda O’Brien Achieves Long Realty’s Highest Honor: Circle of Excellence – Platinum Level

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more