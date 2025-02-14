Still Serving Veterans Joins NVBDC MVO Task Force to Expand Career Support for Veterans

Keith King, CEO, NVBDC Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Kathryn Poynton, Director, NVBDC MVO Task Force Dave Lakin, Director of Veteran Career Transition at SSV

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) proudly welcomes Still Serving Veterans (SSV) as the newest member of its Military and Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force. Dedicated to empowering veterans and their families, SSV provides expert career counseling, job placement assistance, and access to essential benefits to help military service members transition successfully into civilian careers.“As a veteran myself, I’ve experienced the challenges of transitioning to civilian life. Joining Still Serving Veterans gave me the opportunity to turn those experiences into a platform to help others successfully navigate their own transitions and thrive in their post-military careers,” said Dave Lakin, Director of Veteran Career Transition at SSV. “Partnering with the NVBDC MVO Task Force is a natural fit for us. Their focus on fostering opportunities for veteran entrepreneurs aligns seamlessly with our mission of providing career and economic advancement for veterans.”Since its founding, SSV has played a vital role in supporting veterans, reservists, National Guard members, and their families. Through career counseling, job search strategies, networking assistance, and mentorship, SSV has empowered thousands of veterans to secure meaningful employment and build sustainable futures.A Legacy of Impact and GrowthIn 2024 alone, Still Serving Veterans made significant strides in advancing its mission:• Assisted 3,069 clients in career development• Successfully facilitated 1,614 hires• Achieved an average salary of $76,281 for placed veteransEach of these successes highlights the dedication of the SSV team and the immense value that veterans bring to the civilian workforce.Veteran Career Transition ProgramOne of SSV’s flagship initiatives, the Veteran Career Transition (VCT) Program, provides veterans and their spouses with personalized career coaching, job search strategies, and workshops tailored to their unique needs. In January 2025, SSV will expand this program by hiring six additional career counselors to serve veterans in Columbus, GA, Jacksonville, FL, and Fayetteville, NC, ensuring broader access to career support resources.How to Support SSV’s MissionSupporters can get involved with Still Serving Veterans by donating, volunteering, or advocating for veteran-friendly hiring practices. Employers looking to create opportunities for veterans are encouraged to partner with SSV. To learn more or contribute to the mission, visit ssv.org.About the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is the leading third-party certification organization for veteran-owned businesses of all sizes. NVBDC connects certified veteran-owned businesses with supplier diversity programs in major corporations, fostering growth and success for veteran entrepreneurs. Additional information can be found at nvbdc.org.About the NVBDC’s Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task ForceNVBDC’s MVO Task Force enables NVBDC to collaborate resources with task force partners to increase awareness and establish a respected position in the industry supporting veteran business success. Additional information can be found at nvbdctaskforce.org.Media Contact:Hannah Waldrep(586) 665-9020hwaldrep@nvbdc.orgMVO Task Force Contact:Kathy Poynton(703) 282-6862kpoynton@nvbdc.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.