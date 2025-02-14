Integrated Automotive Services celebrates 35 years of European auto repair.

Integrated Automotive Services in Easton, PA, celebrates 35 years of expert European auto repair, solidifying its reputation as one of the best auto shops!

February 2025 marks a significant milestone for Integrated Automotive Services as the shop celebrates 35 years of dedicated service in European auto repair. Since its founding, the shop has built a sterling reputation for expert diagnostics, high-quality repairs, and outstanding customer service, making it the go-to choice for BMW, Volvo, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and Land Rover owners in Easton, PA, and beyond.

A Legacy of Excellence in European Auto Repair

From its humble beginnings to becoming a leading NAPA AutoCare Center, Integrated Automotive Services has consistently provided customers with groundbreaking maintenance and repair solutions. The shop’s team of ASE-certified technicians uses professional diagnostic tools and OEM-quality parts to ensure vehicles receive the care they deserve.

Unwavering Commitment to Customer Satisfaction

Integrated Automotive Services has been based on a customer-first philosophy since day one. Over the past three and a half decades, the shop has fostered long-term relationships with customers who trust its expertise for everything from routine maintenance to complex engine repairs.

“For 35 years, we have remained dedicated to providing high-quality European auto repair services with integrity and expertise. Our customers are the heart of our success,” said Adam McGinley, Owner of Integrated Automotive Services. “We take pride in delivering honest, reliable, and professional service to every customer who walks through our doors.”

Continuing a Tradition of Automotive Excellence

With eight fully equipped service bays, the shop efficiently handles a wide range of repair and maintenance services, including brake repair, transmission work, air conditioning repair, and more. The shop also stands behind its work, offering a 2-year/24,000-mile warranty on parts and services. We have 35 years of European auto repair under our belt, and we are just getting started!

Message from the Owner

"For 35 years, we have been committed to providing expert European auto repair services with integrity and precision. Our longevity is a testament to the trust our customers place in us."

Adam McGinley, Owner of Integrated Automotive Services

Conclusion

Integrated Automotive Services is dedicated to providing exceptional European auto repair services. It continues to evolve with the latest advancements in automotive technology as it celebrates 35 years of service and looks forward to the future.

Schedule an appointment via our website, or visit us at 900 Bushkill Dr, Easton, PA 18042, United States.

