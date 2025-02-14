NVBDC is Hitting the Road and will be Attending a Variety of , Veteran-Focused, Procurement Conferences

Keith King, CEO, NVBDC Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is taking its mission nationwide, bringing supplier diversity opportunities directly to veteran-owned businesses (VOBs) and service-disabled veteran-owned businesses (SDVOBs). As the nation’s leading third-party certification organization for veteran businesses, NVBDC is committed to providing access to corporate and government supplier diversity programs that drive success.Bringing Supplier Diversity to YouIn 2025, NVBDC will be attending a series of major conferences and events across the country. These events serve as vital networking platforms where veteran business owners can connect with corporate supplier diversity leaders, government buyers, and other entrepreneurs looking to expand their reach. Whether you are new to supplier diversity or seeking to take your business to the next level, these events provide unmatched value.Why Attend With NVBDC?Attending industry conferences with NVBDC offers numerous benefits, including:Exclusive Networking Opportunities – Meet decision-makers actively seeking veteran-owned businesses for their supply chains.Insights on Supplier Diversity Trends – Stay informed on the latest corporate and government contracting developments.Guidance on NVBDC Certification – Learn how NVBDC certification can open doors to lucrative contracts and partnerships.Connections with Fellow Veteran Business Owners – Join a growing network of successful NVBDC-certified businesses.Access to Panels, Workshops, and Matchmaking Sessions – Gain knowledge and participate in discussions designed to help veteran businesses succeed.Furthermore, many corporations only accept NVBDC certification. While other groups claim broad corporate acceptance, NVBDC ensures you connect with companies that recognize and value a credible, industry-leading veteran business certification.Where You Can Find NVBDCNVBDC will be attending a variety of veteran-focused, diversity-driven, and procurement-related conferences throughout the year, including:National Veteran Business Conferences – Connecting veteran entrepreneurs with corporate buyers.Supplier Diversity Summits – Providing access to corporations committed to diverse sourcing.Government Procurement Events – Showcasing federal, state, and local contracting opportunities.Industry-Specific Business Forums – Highlighting key sectors like automotive, healthcare, technology, and manufacturing.To see a full list of our upcoming events, visit NVBDC.org/EVENTS.Join NVBDC on the Road!Set your travel budget, prepare your capability statement, and get ready to join NVBDC on the road. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect, learn, and grow with us as we expand opportunities for veteran businesses nationwide.For more details on where we’ll be and how you can participate, visit NVBDC.org/events.Together, we’re building stronger opportunities for veteran-owned businesses. Let’s make this year the best yet!

