JER HR Group Acquires Quorum Compensation Group, a Compensation Consulting Firm

JER HR Group LLC acquires Quorum Compensation Group Inc., expanding its national footprint, client base, and custom compensation survey capabilities.

JER HR Group is a leading provider of compensation consulting services. Acquiring Quorum expands custom compensation survey capabilities and survey support for our compensation management technology.” — Mahesh Kumar, Managing Director, JER HR Group

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JER HR Group and Quorum Compensation Group jointly announce an agreement for JER HR Group LLC to acquire Quorum Compensation Group, Inc. in a private transaction. Quorum Compensation Group is a leading compensation consulting firm conducting custom compensation surveys in the chemical industry.“JER HR Group is already a leading player in compensation consulting services, with 35 years of experience in staff and executive compensation. Acquiring Quorum Compensation Group expands our custom survey capabilities and survey support for compensation management technology integrations,” said Mahesh Kumar, Managing Director of JER HR Group.Established in 1986, Quorum Compensation Group has experience designing, developing, and implementing custom compensation surveys. The firm conducts the SCG Compensation Survey™ (Ship Channel Group) and VCC Compensation Survey (Various Chemical Companies) for clients in the chemical and petrochemical industries. JER HR Group will integrate Quorum Compensation Group's compensation surveys within its compensation division, expanding JER HR Group’s clients and geographic footprint nationwide.“JER HR Group is a logical choice for us to merge our company, as it is already a leading compensation consulting firm with three decades of experience conducting compensation surveys. JER HR Group works with over 500 clients, and we are confident our survey clients will benefit from their breadth of knowledge and product offerings,” said Brian S. Schroeder, President of Quorum Compensation Group, Inc.ABOUTJER HR Group is a leading Compensation, HR Consulting, and Organizational Development firm that helps corporations, nonprofit organizations, and government entities throughout the United States engage, develop, and retain their greatest resource—people. JER HR Group is headquartered in New York and has additional offices nationwide. The company is a certified minority-owned business. To learn more, visit www.JERHRGroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.