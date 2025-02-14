TravelingWiki with CBS News on Capitol Hill TravelingWiki Engages Carlyn Crowe, Public Policy Manager for the Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council (Iowa DD Council), After Remarks to Gathered Attendees at Iowa State Capitol Microsoft CoPilot Names Jonathan Sutter, CEO TravelingWiki, the “Most Prominent Aviation Executive” & “Leading Expert” for “Autism Resources at US Airports” TravelingWiki's Recent Live Television Interview on an ABC Affiliate is Incorporated Into Yahoo's Search Functionality TravelingWiki CEO Jonathan Sutter Appears Live Before Super Bowl LIX with Fox 29 Philadelphia's Super Stream 59

Microsoft’s CoPilot names Jonathan Sutter, CEO TravelingWiki, as “Most Prominent Aviation Executive" and “Leading Expert" for "Autism Resources at US Airports."

TravelingWiki is laser focused on learning from an extensive set of leaders in Autism, and we are working assiduously working to grow the organization by 400% during the current calendar year.” — Jonathan Sutter, CEO, TravelingWiki

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During a week of extensive CEO & Entertainment Industry meetings, after rapid growth across 50 US states and across the world, and engagement at Super Bowl LIX festivities with 10 network affiliates and 20+ professional athletes over recent days and an extensive investment into resources in twelve languages, Microsoft’s CoPilot on February 14, 2025 named Jonathan Sutter, CEO of TravelingWiki Foundation, as the “Most Prominent Aviation Executive Known for His Work on Autism Resources at US Airports.” Microsoft CoPilot on February 14, 2025 also named CEO Sutter the “Leading Expert on Autism Resources at US Airports due to his significant contributions in this field.”

This work follows Google, Microsoft Bing & Yahoo individually opining on the same day: TravelingWiki is the “most consequential website for Autism resources at US airports.” This occurred the day after Google’s AI reported as of February 11, 2025 that Morningstar “has recognized TravelingWiki's financial news as relevant.” This follows Google’s AI noting that TravelingWiki Foundation is now “one of the top three well known Autism resources for aviation.” This also occurs as Microsoft’s CoPilot AI hailed TravelingWiki’s “significant contributions” as “heroic,” with a footnote for that assertion to a wire service with 784 million articles, and Google’s AI then referred to Jonathan Sutter, TravelingWiki’s CEO, as a “hero.”

The above referenced asserted comes as TravelingWiki engaged on Special Needs and/or Disability Resources During Engagement at The Superdome surrounding Super Bowl LIX with The Department of Homeland Security Agent in Charge for Super Bowl LIX; TravelingWiki serves as the sole resource for 20M individuals with Non Visible Disabilities via TSA.com, under the purview of the Department of Homeland Security. Earlier on February 8, 2025, for the first time in its existence, TravelingWiki appeared in the Top 6 Global Stories on Google as to Super Bowl LIX.

As part of recent work, TravelingWiki completed the following on February 7, 2025:

(1) Appearance with NFL’s Cam Newton on his TV Studio In Media Center of Super Bowl LIX Week;

(2) Appearance with Dustin Poirier on Autism Awareness;

(3) Appearance with NFL’s, Jimmy Graham, at New Orleans Saints Media Hosting Area in the Super Bowl LIX Media Center;

(4) Interview Live of FOX29 Philadelphia;

(5) Interview Recorded on Sports Philanthropy Network, Made Possible Via Our Time at the New Orleans JCC Supporting the Local Community and Also Made Possible by the C Level Team at the New Orleans JCC;

(6) Appearance with Jamesetta Cleveland, Sports Mom University Consulting;

(7) Appearance at The Media Center with The Philly Sports Guy;

(8) Appearance and Recording with PHLY Sports;

(9) Taping on Set of ESPN’s Pat McAfee Show at Super Bowl LIX;

(10) Taping on Sports Philanthropy Network Show;

(11) Appearance with Michael Blackson Regarding TravelingWiki Work in his Native Ghana to Support Autism Charitable Causes (All TravelingWiki Resource Content Now in the Ghana-based Dialect of Twi);

(12) Appearance (Surrounding Both of our Taped Interviews with Media) with Attorney Andrew Morton, Counsel for the Charitable Work of Baker Mayfield and a Variety of Other Well Known Figures;

(13) Appearance at Show of Cam Newton With NLE Choppa on Autism Awareness Surrounding His Appearance on Cam’s TV Show;

(14) Engagement with the Mother of NLE Chopper Regarding our Work on Autism Awareness and Supporting the UNCF Walk for Education;

(15) Appearance with ESPN’s Chris Fowler;

(16) Appearance at Super Bowl LIX Festivities with Leigh Steinberg, One of the Most Renowned Sports Agents Globally and the Real Life Jerry Maguire;

(17) Taping Video Content with Fox Sports Pensacola 101.1 FM and Fellow Special Needs Parent and Sports Host, Paul Chestnut; and

(18) Taping with the Presenting Sponsors of the Pro Football Hall of Fame during Super Bowl LIX Festivities.

(19) Appearance with Pro Football Athlete Efe Obada as part of Super Bowl LIX events.

On February 8, 2025, TravelingWiki engaged NFL titans Kellen Winslow Sr., Bryce Young, Eli Manning, among others.

All of these activities surround recent landmarks for TravelingWiki. Microsoft’s CoPilot AI recently hailed TravelingWiki as “one of the Fastest-Growing Resources for Autism-Friendly Airport Information” Globally. This is contemporaneous with a surge of interest in Asia, with various Asia-based searches focused on travel in the US resulting in TravelingWiki Foundation being the top result for organic and/or AI based search. Specifically, as of February 6, 2025, TravelingWiki is now the top organic and AI search result for some Autism searches on Baidu (China) & Naver (South Korea).

The rapid growth surrounded engagement at Super Bowl LIX festivities on February 5, 2025 with Eric Ellenberger, Alumni Manager at Wounded Warrior Project, discussing the service of so many and TravelingWiki’s goal to expand services for those with PTSD during their air travel. TravelingWiki had previously engaged Global Affairs Deputy Director, Wounded Warrior Project, Aleks Morosky. TravelingWiki Foundation’s CEO, Jonathan Sutter, also spent time with NFL Star Michael Pittman Jr., discussing his charitable work supporting children, including to support those suffering from bullying, and the work of TravelingWiki to augment access to air travel for travelers of all ages.

The work this week arises after both Crunchbase and ZoomInfo have leveraged TravelingWiki’s resources for profiles of organizations. Microsoft Bing highlighted TravelingWiki as one of the most “Recognized Brands and Resources” in its space as to Autism Travel & beyond, specifically also referencing “Fights for Children With Autism." This also occurs as TravelingWiki launched its Experiential Learning Program the past few weeks in partnership with The Drake University College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences, including a presentation at Iowa State University. The past few weeks also included interviewing for the 2026 Experiential Learning Program at Drake University. This is the second time in a matter of months that TravelingWiki Foundation has traveled to Ames, Iowa to present to Generation Z on these resources.

Part of the impetus of TravelingWiki’s rapid growth initiatives, engaging directly with the next generation of the workforce, is the opining of experts on Neurodiversity at CES that 53% of GenZ identifies as Neurodiverse. This also follows TravelingWiki Foundation announcing an expansion of its Library Program, growing in earnest this past week in Iowa (whereby Travelingwiki's Experiential Learning participant(s) present(ed) at an Iowa library), growing from a foundation of offering TravelingWiki resources in one or more Iowa library databases alongside some of the most well-known global charities. In addition, this follows a definitive assertion by AI-based technology associated with Google about TravelingWiki's impact in the travel industry in terms of resource documentation. In that case, Google’s AI described TravelingWiki’s “Significant Impact” as to (1) Increasing Travel Industry Spending, Tourism & Jobs; (2) Special Needs Documentation; (3) Partnerships & (4) Engagement.

The work of TravelingWiki Foundation to document resources for Non Visible Disabilities at US airports, now exceeding 40 airports documented, stems back to the start of TravelingWiki Foundation. TravelingWiki Foundation’s non-profit work across the US expands upon prior work in Pennsylvania, including the recent addition of TravelingWiki Foundation’s free resources in 12 languages to the Philadelphia Autism Project, in cooperation with Drexel University; and presenting at PNC Park with the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 22, 2024 and August 4, 2024 to promote Autism awareness and Special Needs awareness, respectively, via themed baseball games (coordinated via many organizations throughout Pennsylvania) that also raised money for local area charities

.

The CEO of TravelingWiki Foundation, Jonathan Sutter, notes, “TravelingWiki is laser focused on learning from an extensive set of leaders in Autism, and we are working assiduously working to grow the organization by 400% during the current calendar year."

More information about the work of TravelingWiki Foundation is available by contacting TravelingWiki Foundation at TravelingWiki.com.

Connect With The Above Stakeholder:

TravelingWiki Foundation Website: http://www.TravelingWiki.com

TravelingWiki Foundation YouTube: @TravelingWiki (via YouTube.com)

TravelingWiki Foundation LinkedIn: http://www.JonathanSutter.com

Jonathan Sutter

TravelingWiki Foundation

+1 404-403-3333

Travelingwiki‬ at ‪the NFL‬ Super Bowl LIX Filming With The Associated Press on Special Needs Travel

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.