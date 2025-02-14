Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market Size Expected to Reach USD 5.12 Bn by 2034

The global induced pluripotent stem cells market size is calculated at USD 2.13 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 5.12 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 10.25% for the forecasted period.

Ottawa, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global induced pluripotent stem cells market size was valued at USD 1.93 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 4.64 billion by 2033, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Statistics.

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-brochure/5373

Market Overview

The induced pluripotent stem cells market is growing rapidly due to technological advancements, which are being implemented into in vitro research. iPSC technology holds great potential to enhance regenerative medicine. iPSC can be expanded vastly using genetic engineering. Some of the major applications of iPSC technology include drug screening, model human development, gene therapies, and cell therapies.

Various factors that are responsible for the market’s growth include rising R&D investments, cellular therapy, technological advancements, regenerative medicine, rising demand for personalized medicine, growing applications in toxicology testing, and drug development. Various market players and government institutions are focusing on funding iPSC-based clinical trials. With advancements in research, iPSCs can be used in developing 3D organs for replacing animal models and using organoids for transplants.

Driving Factors for Market Growth

Usage in personalized medicine : iPSC can be developed from taken from individuals and can be used for developing cell therapies . This not only increases the chances of recovery but also provides opportunities to treat rare and genetic disorders. A lot of awareness is rising among citizens related to the usage of iPSC for personalized medicine. Apart from this, iPSC can also be used to test drugs and therapies, and patients can opt for the most suitable options.

: iPSC can be developed from taken from individuals and can be used for . This not only increases the chances of recovery but also provides opportunities to treat rare and genetic disorders. A lot of awareness is rising among citizens related to the usage of iPSC for personalized medicine. Apart from this, iPSC can also be used to test drugs and therapies, and patients can opt for the most suitable options. Preventing animal cruelty : Globally, a lot of clinical trials are conducted in order to test the effect of any new product or service in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors. These clinical trials are first conducted on animals , but they raise a lot of ethical concerns. Therefore, researchers are focusing on developing spheroids and organoids to mitigate the use of animals.

: Globally, a lot of clinical trials are conducted in order to test the effect of any new product or service in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors. These , but they raise a lot of ethical concerns. Therefore, researchers are focusing on developing spheroids and organoids to mitigate the use of animals. Rise in genetic disorders: genetic disorders are difficult to cure, and a lot of diseases are not curable. However, with the rise in the development of cell-based therapies and genetically-based therapeutics, iPSC technology is being implemented to develop better and groundbreaking therapeutics for genetic disorders.



Elevate your healthcare strategy with Towards Healthcare. Enhance efficiency and drive better outcomes—schedule a call today: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/schedule-meeting

Opportunities in the Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market

In September 2024 , GC Therapeutics said that it had raised $75 million from investors to establish the business. GC Therapeutics claims that it can more rapidly and easily create commercially accessible therapies from induced pluripotent stem cells than current methods .

, GC Therapeutics said that it had raised $75 million from investors to establish the business. GC Therapeutics claims that it can more rapidly and easily create commercially accessible therapies from induced pluripotent . In December 2023, FUJIFILM Corporation said that it had invested USD 200 million in two subsidiaries to greatly increase its worldwide capabilities for cell therapy contract development and manufacture (CDMO). Fujifilm will be able to assist the growing cell therapy business thanks to the investment, which is expected to increase from USD 3.3 billion in FY2022 to over 30% annually.

Regional Insights

Rising research is driving North America.

North America held the largest share of the induced pluripotent stem cells market share by 42% in 2023. North America is mostly known for its biomedical innovation and research. Universities, research institutes like the Center for iPS Cell Research and Application (CiRA), Kyoto University, the Center for Regenerative Medicine "Stefano Ferrari" at the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia, the Black Family Stem Cell Institute, and biotech businesses in the area are all actively engaged in iPSC research, which results in technological and application breakthroughs.

Furthermore, iPSCs are thought to be a cutting-edge treatment for both adult and pediatric chronic illnesses. An effective diagnostics treatment method is required because of the rising incidence of chronic illnesses, including diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, which is eventually driving the market for iPSCs. Additionally, iPSCs have the capacity to regenerate tissue, and during the forecast period, the demand is anticipated to be further fueled by tailored treatment alternatives for people with genetic illnesses.

Get the latest insights on healthcare industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership

Rising efforts by the government are driving the Asia Pacific.

Asia Pacific is expected to host the fastest-growing induced pluripotent stem cells market during the forecast period. The market for IPSC is rising in the Asia Pacific area due to a number of important factors, including government initiatives, an aging population, and rising disposable income. In contrast to other regions, the Asia Pacific region is also seeing a population boom, with an increase in the proportion of adults living there. For example, the overall population of China in 2021 was 1,415.9, with 51.2% of the population being male and 48.8% being female, according to data released by Global Data Plc. Because of this, it is estimated that by 2025, 10% of the population will be over 65. In addition, an increasing number of individuals will be at higher risk for cardiovascular and chronic illnesses due to their sedentary lifestyles. Furthermore, the government's and private sector's efforts to advance stem cell treatment research and development in nations like China and India are fueling the expansion of the iPSC industry.

Market Segmentation

By derived cell type, the fibroblasts segment dominated the induced pluripotent stem cells market in 2024. Fibroblasts are a common option for iPSC creation because of their high proliferation rates, ease of reprogramming into iPSCs, and accessibility from skin biopsies. For example, STEMCELLS Technologies, Inc. announced the opening of its new plant in Ontario in October 2023 using its market presence in North America.

By derived cell type, the hepatocytes segment is anticipated to achieve the fastest growth during the forecast period. In biomedical research, hepatocytes are particularly useful for in vitro toxicology, drug screening, and disease modeling. Currently, the most used in vitro model for assessing hepatotoxicity is primary human hepatocytes (PHH). Due to their genetic and environmental diversity [4], hiPSCs-derived HLCs are thought to help shed new light on pharmacological and toxicological studies. They are also an appealing alternative to PHH because they can establish stable lines from both healthy and diseased individuals and have the potential to be edited.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

By application, the drug development segment held the largest share of the induced pluripotent stem cells market in 2024. The discovery of therapeutic medications by the combination of iPSC-based drug development and drug repositioning, a method to effectively locate therapeutic pharmaceuticals in a short amount of time, has been highly anticipated. For drug development in uncommon genetic illnesses, iPSCs can offer an alternative model system to compensate for the lack of predictive in vitro human models.

By application, the tissue engineering & regenerative medicine segment is expected to be the fastest-growing in the predicted timeframe because of its capacity to meet unmet medical needs in a transformational manner. With the potential to cure a wide range of illnesses and wounds, iPSCs provide a patient-specific, scalable cell source for organ repair and tissue regeneration. The need for iPSC-based treatments keeps rising as a result of continuous improvements in iPSC technology and rising funding for regenerative medicine research.

By end-use, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment held the major share of the induced pluripotent stem cells market in 2024. Revenue creation in this market is being driven by the availability and uptake of other kits, consumables, and instruments in addition to iPSCs products. In order to take advantage of the commercial potential for stem cell-based therapies, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical companies are accelerating the creation of new products through rigorous research and development.

By end-use, the academic & research institutions segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. This is because iPSCs are used in several scientific and clinical investigations due to their broad range of applications. The growing usage of iPSCs in regenerative research offers promising opportunities for the therapeutic use of this technology. Market expansion will also be fueled by an expanding research environment to assess the efficacy and safety of iPSC-based therapies.

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

HIV Drugs Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/hiv-drugs-market-sizing

Alzheimer's Therapeutics Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/alzheimers-therapeutics-market-sizing

Nanomedicine Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/nanomedicine-market-sizing

Ulcerative Colitis Treatment Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/ulcerative-colitis-treatment-market-sizing

Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/retinitis-pigmentosa-market-sizing

Corticosteroids Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/corticosteroids-market-sizing

Insulin Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/global-insulin-market-size

Huntington's Disease Treatment Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/huntingtons-disease-treatment-market-size

Over-the-Counter Analgesic Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/over-the-counter-analgesics-market-size

Pediatric Drugs Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/pediatric-drugs-market

Competitive Landscape

Accelerated Biosciences, Aspen Neuroscience, Inc., Axol Bioscience, Cynata Therapeutics, Evotec, Fujifilm, Healios, Ncardia, NEXEL, Pluristyx, Semma Therapeutics, and Stemson Therapeutics.

Recent Developments

In January 2025 , The PSXi013 induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) line, produced in accordance with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), is now immediately available, according to Pluristyx, a leading supplier of GMP-compliant iPSC technology.

, The PSXi013 induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) line, produced in accordance with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), is now immediately available, according to Pluristyx, a leading supplier of GMP-compliant iPSC technology. In September 2024, after getting a reprogrammed stem cell transplant, a 25-year-old woman with type 1 diabetes began making her own insulin less than three months later. Using cells taken from her own body, she is the first patient with the illness to get treatment.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Derived Cell Type

Fibroblasts

Hepatocytes

Keratinocytes

Amniotic Cells

Others



By Application

Drug Development

Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine Neurology Orthopedics Oncology Cardiovascular & Myocardial Infarction Diabetes Others

Toxicology Research

Disease Modeling

By End-Use

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutions

Others



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Discover our detailed Table of Contents (TOC) for the Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/table-of-content/induced-pluripotent-stem-cells-market-sizing

Invest in Our Premium Strategic Solution @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/price/5373

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Gain access to the latest insights and statistics in the healthcare industry by subscribing to our Annual Membership. Stay updated on healthcare industry segmentation with detailed reports, market trends, and expert analysis tailored to your needs. Stay ahead of the curve with valuable resources and strategic recommendations. Join today to unlock a wealth of knowledge and opportunities in the dynamic world of healthcare: Get a Subscription

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics to the healthcare sector, committed to forming creative connections that result in actionable insights and creative innovations. We are a global strategy consulting firm that assists business leaders in gaining a competitive edge and accelerating growth. We are a provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics to the healthcare sector, committed to forming creative connections that result in actionable insights and creative innovations.

Browse our Brand-New Journals:

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire

For Latest Update Follow Us: https://www.linkedin.com/company/towards-healthcare

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.