Oculus Eyecare Expands Collection with Iconic Independent Eyewear Brands Yuichi Toyama and Blac

Each frame from Yuichi Toyama is crafted with meticulous attention to detail, featuring subtle yet striking elements that set the brand apart. Blac has built a reputation as a leader in carbon fiber eyewear, setting itself apart with its unique approach to material innovation.

Oculus Eyecare, an optometry practice and optical boutique in Seattle, is pleased to announce the return of Blac frames and the addition of Yuichi Toyama.

SEATTLE , WA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oculus Eyecare, a premier optometry practice and optical boutique in Seattle, is pleased to announce the return of Blac frames to its carefully curated eyewear collection. Known for their innovative use of carbon fiber, Blac’s frames have long been a favorite among customers seeking a combination of lightweight durability and modern design.

Recently, Blac has made notable improvements to their eyewear, including a reinforced hinge mechanism that enhances both strength and longevity. This upgrade ensures that Blac frames continue to meet the high standards of craftsmanship that Oculus Eyecare upholds in every brand it carries. The use of carbon fiber, titanium, and composite materials results in frames that are incredibly lightweight yet exceptionally durable. Customers will once again be able to experience the sleek, sophisticated aesthetic of Blac frames, with the added benefit of customizable temple colors for a personalized touch.

In addition to the return of Blac, Oculus Eyecare is excited to introduce Yuichi Toyama to its lineup of independent eyewear designers. With a dedication to clean lines, precise detailing, and a philosophy rooted in traditional Japanese craftsmanship, Yuichi Toyama frames are a testament to the seamless blend of heritage and modernity. This addition showcases Oculus Eyecare’s commitment to sourcing eyewear that reflects both artistic integrity and superior quality. The arrival of Yuichi Toyama marks an expansion of Oculus Eyecare’s offerings, giving customers access to a distinctive line that embodies refined minimalism and structural sophistication.

As part of its commitment to offering Seattle a selection of exceptional eyewear, Oculus Eyecare continues to seek out independent designers who push the boundaries of design, materials, and craftsmanship. Every brand carried in the boutique undergoes a rigorous selection process, ensuring that each frame meets the highest standards in quality, style, and innovation. The return of Blac and the addition of Yuichi Toyama reinforce this dedication, offering customers eyewear that is as functional as it is visually striking.

Oculus Eyecare invites eyewear enthusiasts and long-time customers to explore these latest additions in-store. Updates on the arrival of Yuichi Toyama frames will be shared on the company’s Instagram page, where customers can stay informed about the newest collections and design highlights. For those seeking eyewear that combines unparalleled artistry with technical excellence, Oculus Eyecare looks forward to sharing these exciting new additions with customers who appreciate the artistry of luxury eyewear.



Carbon Fiber Eyeglasses by BLAC

