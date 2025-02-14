Submit Release
News Search

There were 780 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,338 in the last 365 days.

Maryland Hunters Harvest 84,201 Deer for 2024-2025 Season

Statewide harvest 10% higher than the 5-year average

Photo of deer in light fog

Photo by Jessica Nelson, submitted to the 2018 Maryland DNR Photo Contest.

Maryland deer hunters harvested 84,201 deer during the combined archery, firearms, and muzzleloader seasons, from Sept. 6, 2024 through Feb. 4, 2025.

The statewide harvest reported to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources included 32,148 antlered and 47,271 antlerless white-tailed deer, and 2,143 antlered and 2,639 antlerless sika deer. The harvest was 15.9% higher than the 2023-2024 total of 72,642 deer and 10.4% higher than the 5-year average of 76,272.

“Deer hunters across Maryland enjoyed another year in the field as snow and cooler temperatures made for many successful hunts later in the season,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Karina Stonesifer said. “Maryland’s deer population remains healthy and we thank hunters for their assistance in managing the state’s deer population.”

Hunters harvested 9,459 deer on Sundays, comprising 11.2% of the total harvest. Hunting deer on Sunday is only permitted during certain weeks in 20 of Maryland’s 23 counties.

The harvest in deer management Region A (Western Maryland) increased 12.1%, from 9,169 deer last year to 10,275 this year. Hunters in the western counties reported 5,836 antlered and 4,439 antlerless deer.

Hunters in Region B — the remainder of the state — harvested 73,926 deer, up 16.5% from 63,473 deer harvested last year. A total of 28,455 antlered and 45,471 antlerless deer were reported in this region.

Frederick County had the highest reported whitetail harvest again this year, with 6,869 deer reported: a 4.9% increase from last year. Carroll County followed with 5,988 and Garrett County was third with 5,613 deer. Baltimore and Washington counties rounded out the top five with 5,239 and 5,066 deer, respectively.

Maryland Reported Antlered and Antlerless Deer Harvest for the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 Hunting Seasons
  Antlered Antlerless Total
County 2023-24 2024-25 % Change 2023-24 2024-25 % Change 2023-24 2024-25 % Change
Allegany

1,824

1,868

2.4

1,128

1,544

36.9

2,952

3,412

15.6
Anne Arundel

750

898

19.7

974

1,371

40.8

1,724

2,269

31.6
Baltimore

1,899

2,109

11.1

2,651

3,130

18.1

4,550

5,239

15.1
Calvert

584

658

12.7

817

1,062

30.0

1,401

1,720

22.8
Caroline                  
    whitetail

910

878

-3.5

1,666

2,262

35.8

2,576

3,140

21.9
    sika

0

2

*

1

2

*

1

4

*
Carroll

2,470

2,368

-4.1

3,259

3,620

11.1

5,729

5,988

4.5
Cecil

1,177

1,325

12.6

1,844

2,260

22.6

3,021

3,585

18.7
Charles

1,050

1,356

29.1

1,383

2,012

45.5

2,433

3,368

38.4
Dorchester                  
    whitetail

739

637

-13.8

1,138

1,278

12.3

1,877

1,915

2.0
    sika

1,678

1,840

9.7

1,965

2,319

18.0

3,643

4,159

14.2
Frederick

2,943

3,012

2.3

3,606

3,857

7.0

6,549

6,869

4.9
Garrett

3,152

3,238

2.7

1,956

2,375

21.4

5,108

5,613

9.9
Harford

1,147

1,386

20.8

1,923

2,414

25.5

3,070

3,800

23.8
Howard

795

852

7.2

1,259

1,329

5.6

2,054

2,181

6.2
Kent

1,200

1,220

1.7

1,673

2,284

36.5

2,873

3,504

22.0
Montgomery

1,316

1,379

4.8

2,046

2,085

1.9

3,362

3,464

3.0
Prince George’s

649

755

16.3

778

1,051

35.1

1,427

1,806

26.6
Queen Anne’s

1,028

1,212

17.9

1,789

2,554

42.8

2,817

3,766

33.7
St. Mary’s

869

1,003

15.4

1,116

1,470

31.7

1,985

2,473

24.6
Somerset                  
    whitetail

632

730

15.5

1,058

1,373

29.8

1,690

2,103

24.4
    sika

18

26

44.4

15

11

-26.7

33

37

12.1
Talbot

719

745

3.6

1,209

1,557

28.8

1,928

2,302

19.4
Washington

2,273

2,477

9.0

2,145

2,589

20.7

4,418

5,066

14.7
Wicomico                  
    whitetail

921

945

2.6

1,494

1,832

22.6

2,415

2,777

15.0
    sika

167

222

32.9

161

227

41.0

328

449

36.9
Worcester                  
    whitetail

978

1,097

12.2

1,599

1,962

22.7

2,577

3,059

18.7
    sika

49

53

8.2

52

80

53.8

101

133

31.7
Total

31,937

34,291

7.4

40,705

49,910

22.6

72,642

84,201

15.9
*Small sample size

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Maryland Hunters Harvest 84,201 Deer for 2024-2025 Season

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more