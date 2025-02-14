Submit Release
The Southern Banc Company, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings

GADSDEN, Ala., Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCBB: SRNN), the holding company for The Southern Bank Company, formerly First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Gadsden, Alabama, announced net income of approximately $369,000, or $0.49 per basic share and $0.48 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to net income of approximately $471,000, or $0.62 per basic share and $0.61 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2023. For the six months ended December 31, 2024, the Company recorded net income of approximately $545,000, or $0.72 per basic share and $0.71 per diluted share, as compared to net income of approximately $837,000, or $1.10 per basic share and $1.09 per diluted share, for the six months ended December 31, 2023. The Company’s fiscal year ends June 30, 2025.

Gates Little, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated that the Company’s net interest income before provision for loan losses totaled approximately $2.213 million during the three months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to approximately $2.013 million in the same period in 2023, an increase of approximately $201,000, or 9.96%. The increase in the net interest income before provision for loan losses for the three months ended December 31, 2024, was primarily attributable to an increase in total interest income of approximately $430,000, offset by an increase in total interest expense of approximately $230,000. In the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Bank recorded a provision for loan losses of approximately $70,000 and no provision for loan losses in during the three months ended December 31, 2023. For the three months ended December 31, 2024, total non-interest income increased approximately $9,000, or 6.09%, while total non-interest expense increased approximately $278,000, or 18.25%, as compared to the same three-month period in 2023. The increase in non-interest income was primarily attributable to an increase in miscellaneous income of approximately $10,000. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily attributable to increases in salaries and benefits of approximately $222,000, office building expense of approximately $6,000, other operating expense of approximately $16,000, professional service expense of approximately $45,000, offset by a decrease in data processing expense of approximately $12,000.

For the six months ended December 31, 2024, the Company’s net interest income before provision for loan losses totaled approximately $4.363 million, an increase of approximately $479,000, or 12.33%, when compared to the six months ended December 31, 2023. The increase in net interest income before provision for loan losses was primarily attributable to an increase in total interest income of approximately $965,000, or 20.38%, offset by an increase in total interest expense of approximately $486,000, or 57.19%. For the six months ended December 31, 2024, the Bank recorded provisions for loan losses of approximately $442,000. There was no provision for loan losses during the six months ended December 31, 2023. For the six months ended December 31, 2024, total non-interest income increased approximately $12,000, or 4.10%, compared to the same period in 2023, while non-interest expense increased approximately $444,000, or 14.59%. The increase in non-interest income was primarily attributable to an increase in miscellaneous income of approximately $14,000. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily attributable to increases in salaries and benefits of approximately $340,000, office and equipment of approximately $14,000, professional service expenses of approximately $119,000 offset in part by decreases in data processing expense of approximately $15,000, and other operating expense of approximately $15,000.

The Company’s total assets at December 31, 2024 were approximately $117.0 million, as compared to approximately $113.0 million at June 30, 2024. Total stockholders’ equity was approximately $15.5 million at December 31, 2024, or 13.2% of total assets, as compared to approximately $14.5 million at June 30, 2024, or 12.80% of total assets.

The Bank has four full-service banking offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Guntersville, and Centre, AL, and one loan production office in Birmingham, AL. The stock of The Southern Banc Company, Inc. trades in the over-the-counter market under the symbol “SRNN”.

Certain statements in this release contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “target,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” or the negatives thereof, or other variations thereon or similar terminology, and are made on the basis of management’s plans and current analyses of the Company, its business and the industry as a whole. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic conditions, competition, interest rate sensitivity and exposure to regulatory and legislative changes. The above factors, in some cases, have affected, and in the future could affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.


(Selected financial data attached)
 
THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands)
 
    December 31,     June 30,
    2024       2024  
    Unaudited     Audited
ASSETS          
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS $ 16,592     $ 12,632  
SECURITIES AVAILABLE FOR SALE, at fair value   39,238       37,912  
FEDERAL HOME LOAN BANK STOCK   120       120  
LOANS RECEIVABLE, net of allowance for loan losses of $1,548 and $1,151, respectively   56,999       58,199  
PREMISES AND EQUIPMENT, net   1,059       1,133  
ACCRUED INTEREST AND DIVIDENDS RECEIVABLE   946       934  
PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER ASSETS   2,055       2,124  
           
TOTAL ASSETS $ 117,009     $ 113,054  
           
LIABILITIES          
DEPOSITS $ 95,528     $ 92,250  
FHLB ADVANCES   0       0  
OTHER LIABILITIES   6,035       6,338  
TOTAL LIABILITIES   101,563       98,588  

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:		          
Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share          
500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding   -       -  
Common stock, par value $.01 per share,          
3,500,000 authorized, 1,454,750 shares issued   15       15  
Additional paid-in capital   13,946       13,943  
Shares held in trust, 49,081 and 46,454 shares at cost, respectively   (804 )     (772 )
Retained earnings   14,429       13,884  
Treasury stock, at cost, 648,664 shares   (8,825 )     (8,825 )
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income   (3,315 )     (3,779 )
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   15,446       14,466  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 117,009     $ 113,054  


 
THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands, except per share data)
 
    Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended
    December 31,     December 31,
                       
    2024
(Unaudited)		     2023     2024
(Unaudited)		     2023
                       
INTEREST INCOME:
                      
Interest and fees on loans $ 2,598   $ 2,210   $ 5,072   $ 4,176
Interest and dividends on securities   179     183     345     369
Other interest income   126     80     281     188

Total interest income		   2,903     2,473     5,698     4,733

INTEREST EXPENSE:		                      
Interest on deposits   690     460     1,335     849
Interest on borrowings   0     0     0     0
Total interest expense   690     460     1,335     849
Net interest income before provision for loan losses   2,213     2,013     4,363     3,884
Provision for loan losses   69     0     442     0
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   2,144     2,013     3,921     3,884

NON-INTEREST INCOME:		                      
Fees and other non-interest income   31     32     66     68
Miscellaneous income   124     114     237     223
Total non-interest income   155     146     303     291

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:		                      
Salaries and employee benefits   1,138     916     2,163     1,823
Office building and equipment expenses   90     84     184     170
Professional Services Expense   170     125     371     252
Data Processing Expense   188     200     370     384
Other operating expense   214     197     399     414
Total non-interest expense   1,800     1,522     3,487     3,043

Income before income taxes		   499     637     737     1,132

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES		   130     166     192     295


Net Income

$		 369  

$		 471  

$		 545  

$		 837

EARNINGS PER SHARE:
                     
Basic $ 0.49   $ 0.62   $ 0.72   $ 1.10
Diluted $ 0.48   $ 0.61   $ 0.71   $ 1.09

DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER SHARE		 $ ---   $ ---   $ ---   $ ---
                       
AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:                      
Basic   759,632     761,257     759,632     761,257
Diluted   766,615     768,395     765,926     768,628


Contact: Gates Little                
(256) 543-3860


