Philippines launches safeguard investigation on corrugating medium

In a document submitted together with the notification (see footnote of the notification), the Philippines indicated, among other things, as follows:

"[I]nterested parties are hereby invited to submit their comments and position on the matter, including their views on whether the imposition of the safeguard measure will be in the public interest. Submissions may be made to the Bureau of Import Services (BIS), Department of Trade and Industry, 7th Floor, Filinvest Building, #387 Senator Gil Puyat Avenue, Makati City, or through electronic submission to [email protected] within five (5) days from the date of publication of this notice."

Further information is available in G/SG/N/6/PHL/22.

What is a safeguard investigation?

A safeguard investigation seeks to determine whether increased imports of a product are causing, or is threatening to cause, serious injury to a domestic industry.

During a safeguard investigation, importers, exporters and other interested parties may present evidence and views and respond to the presentations of other parties.

A WTO member may take a safeguard action (i.e. restrict imports of a product temporarily) only if the increased imports of the product are found to be causing, or threatening to cause, serious injury.

