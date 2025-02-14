IBN Announces CryptoNewsAudio Production Featuring David Garrett, Co-Founder of dVIN Labs

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBN, a multifaceted communications organization, is pleased to announce the release of the latest CryptoNewsAudio Production as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

CryptoCurrencyWire’s latest audio production features David Garrett, Co-Founder of dVIN Labs, which is using tokenization to bring wine on-chain.

During the interview, Garrett discussed the value proposition of dVIN Labs, even for investors who don’t drink wine.

“Wine is a really interesting asset class. The turnover is about $500 billion every year. To put that in perspective, if you added up the entire global film, television, music, video game, and publishing industries, all of those together are smaller than just the wine business,” he said. “I think there are really two reasons why someone who's interested in blockchain would be interested in dVIN Labs. First, the wine industry is uniquely suited to take advantage of the benefits of blockchain and decentralization to really make some interesting inroads into efficiencies, really charting the path forward for using blockchain to solve real business problems.”

“On the other side, there's a $300 billion asset class inside the wine industry made up of investment-grade wine – wines that have a secondary market. For the last 50 years, that's really been the playground of billionaires. As you tokenize wine, those trades start to become available to everybody. We think there's going to be some really interesting trading opportunities in tokenized wine coming very soon.”

Garrett next provided some insight into his background in the wine industry.

“I started a tech company and sold it, then I dumped the proceeds into a vineyard and a winery in Argentina. I was there for about 10 years and now have another project in Spain. I've spent 20 years in the wine industry, mostly in the luxury investment-grade rare wine sectors, looking for ways to take my tech background and create a better way to do business. The wine industry works the same way today that it worked a thousand years ago. I think that blockchain really could build the operating system for the next thousand years of the industry.”

Join IBN’s Jonathan Keim and CryptoNewsAudio’s latest guest as they discuss how consumers, winemakers and others in the industry are set to benefit from tokenization.

To hear the entire episode please visit: https://www.CryptoCurrencyWire.com/CryptoNewsAudio

The latest audio production from CryptoCurrencyWire continues to reinforce IBN’s commitment to the expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners, followers, and the growing IBN Podcast Series . For more than 19 years, IBN has leveraged this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate messaging solutions to 500+ public and private companies .

To learn more about IBN’s achievements and milestones via a visual timeline, visit https://IBN.fm/TimeLine

About CryptoCurrencyWire

CryptoCurrencyWire (CCW) is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets, (3) enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) to nearly 2 million followers, and (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. CCW is where news, content and information about crypto converge.

To receive instant SMS alerts from CryptoCurrencyWire, text “CRYPTO” to 844-397-5787 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit https://www.CryptoCurrencyWire.com

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 19+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

512.354.7000 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.