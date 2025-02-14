Exciting Changes Coming: Mickey’s Pet Supplies Announces Website Redesign

Sarasota, FL, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mickey’s Pet Supplies, national online retailer of pet supplies with a huge selection of made in US and natural products, is excited to announce that its website is undergoing an extensive redesign to offer customers a more user-friendly, optimized, and immersive experience.



The current website redesign by Mickey’s Pet Supplies places emphasis on the pet store’s steadfast commitment to providing its customers with Made in USA, holistic, organic, and pet supplies for cats and dogs by delivering improved product categories, expanded inventory and more selections that are easier to find with improved search and navigation. By improving overall user engagement, Mickey’s Pet Supplies hopes this update will empower more pet owners to take advantage of its unique and high-quality pet products that are offered at low prices and with 100% customer satisfaction.



“We offer very personal service to all our pet parents and ensure that Made in USA is a big part of our brand identity,” said owner of Mickey’s Pet Supplies Ann Halavick. “We strive to offer as many Made In USA treats, chews, and toys as we can source. Customer service is our priority. We are here to answer your questions, give you suggestions for appropriate products, and take orders, which usually ship in 24 hours.”



Mickey’s Pet Supplies is a one-stop shop for innovative, premier pet supplies for cats and dogs. Focusing on high-quality such as toys, calming aids, dental supplies, food and treats, nail clippers, and brushes, the leading online pet store has the perfect product to guarantee pets remain healthy and happy.



Some of the product categories featured at mickeyspetsupplies.com include:



Dog Toys: USA-made dog toys from Mickey’s Pet Supplies are made from animal-safe, earth-friendly materials and help to support local businesses. From tough dog toys that are durable enough for even the most aggressive chewers to super soft USA-made dog toys stuffed with hypo-allergenic fibers and machine washable, toys designed to play fetch, and glow-in-the-dark toys, pet owners can rest assured their dog will be entertained and have an engaging way to release stress.



Dog Treats: Mickey’s Pet Supplies is the ultimate destination for premium bully sticks made from natural ingredients, free from artificial additives or preservatives, and designed specifically for dogs, including puppies. The extensive range of bully sticks comes in 6 and 12-inch sizes and has been expertly crafted to provide hours of chewing pleasure while promoting dental health.



Cat Toys: From Yeowww! organic catnip toys to GoCat cat wands and the Rosie Rat Collection, the pet store offers an extensive range of engaging toys that delight cats’ senses while sparking their natural hunting instincts with a safe, interactive outlet.



Cat Treats: Mickey’s Pet Supplies offers a section of the highest-quality, all-natural treats for feline friends, including freeze-dried and single-ingredient varieties from some of the industry’s leading brands, such as Pure Bites, Cloud Star, Emerald Pet, Fruitables, KCC Farms, Pet Greens, Momentum, Small Batch, West Paw, and Zuke’s.



Mickey’s Bully Sticks: Mickey’s Pet Supplies offers a range of bully sticks in a selection of sizes that are made from natural ingredients, free from any artificial additives or preservatives to offer puppies to large dogs a safe and enjoyable chewing experience.



With free shipping on orders of $69 or more, an in-depth blog containing a variety of helpful pet advice, and an introductory 10% off for new customers who sign up for the company’s discount emails, Mickey’s Pet Supplies ensures customer service is the number one priority.

Mickey’s Pet Supplies encourages pet owners with questions about any of its products to call its friendly customer service team at 877-863-5431 today.



About Mickey’s Pet Supplies



Mickey’s Pet Supplies is a natural pet store in Sarasota, Florida that specializes in made-in-the-USA pet supplies. With the goal of providing safe, natural, and quality toys and treats, Mickey’s Pet Supplies offers a very personal service to pet parents.



More Information



To learn more about Mickey’s Pet Supplies and its website redesign, please visit https://www.mickeyspetsupplies.com/.



