UPCX February Staking Airdrop Event Grandly Launched: Co-Creating the Future of Efficient Payments

UPCX, an open-source payment system based on optimized high-speed blockchain technology, officially launched its staking airdrop event from February 8 to 28, 2025. This event aims to promote financial democratization, expand international influence, and attract more users to join the UPCX ecosystem. Participants can share a 6,000 UPC airdrop reward by staking $UPC, while also enjoying additional rewards for long-term staking.









UPCX's native token, $UPC, is already listed on well-known exchanges such as MEXC, Bitget, Gate.io, WEEX, and Websea, providing users with convenient trading and liquidity support. As of now, the number of $UPC holder addresses has exceeded 45,000, and the number of wallet accounts created has surpassed 900,000, demonstrating its broad user base and strong community support.



Event Details:



Low Barrier to Entry: Any staking amount is eligible to participate.



Reward Mechanism:



10 UPC < Staking < 50 UPC: Share a pool of 1,500 UPC.



Staking > 50 UPC: Share a pool of 1,800 UPC.



The longer the staking period, the higher the rewards:



Staking 25 UPC for 90 days: Share 200 UPC.



Staking 25 UPC for 180 days: Share 250 UPC.



How to Participate:



Visit the UPCX Staking Platform to stake your tokens:



Fill out the Form to claim your airdrop share:



More about UPCX:



UPCX is a blockchain-based open-source payment platform that aims to provide secure, transparent, and compliant financial services to global users. It supports fast payments, smart contracts, cross-asset transactions, user-issued assets (UIA), non-fungible tokens (NFA), and stablecoins. Moreover, it offers a decentralized exchange (DEX), APIs, and SDKs, allows customized payment solutions, and integrates POS applications and hardware wallets for enhanced security, building a one-stop financial ecosystem.



Official website: https://upcx.io/



X: https://x.com/Upcxofficial



X(upcxcmo): https://x.com/kokisato_upcx



Telegram: https://t.me/UPCXofficial



Discord: https://discord.gg/YmtgK7NURF



