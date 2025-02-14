Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces Multi-Year Multi-Million Dollar Contract

DALLAS, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTC: RMHB) today announced the signing of a new multi-year, multi-million-dollar contract to produce an exciting new product taking the Do It Yourself industry by storm and revolutionizing high volume commercial applications:

Preserve Wood Naturally:

Protect your wood with the power of nature. Introducing the first and only, USDA Bio-Preferred, Green Patented, University tested wood protectant solution. Smart Bio-Hemp™ Wood protectant is a plant based, topical wood treatment for indoor and outdoor applications. Our innovative product protects wood against environmental deterioration by providing wood the ability to resist moisture, dimensional change, surface degradation and UV light; all without toxins!





All other wood preservatives start with Chemical Synthesis -– Smart BioHemp™ starts with seeds. Smart BioHemp™ is grown on USA farms and manufactured in the United States of America.





Safe

Forget the gloves and mask; it’s just not necessary. At Smart Bio-Hemp™ our scientist worked diligently to create a formulation that offers impressive protection while being safe for the end user.





Natural

Smart Bio-Hemp™ Wood protectant is a plant based, bio-preferred topical wood treatment for indoor and outdoor wood products. Enjoy the beauty, feel good about the product.





USDA BioPreferred

Manufactured with 100% Eco-friendly, plant-based ingredients blended from Mother Nature. Peace of mind and safety for all humans, animals, soil, water and absolutely no toxins.

Rocky Mountain NexBev, wholly owned subsidiary of RMHB, is the co-packer and distribution center for this product. The turn around team has supplied the operating capital to lease a new building, purchase a complete state of the art manufacturing line and fund the set-up of the new plant to start production the week of February 23, 2025. This new facility opens the door for several new manufacturing opportunities (non-food grade products) to co-pack and perform fulfillment duties under Rocky Mountain NexBev.

Update on changes taking place with RMHB:

Rocky Mountain High Brands is being restructured with new capital designated for Rocky Mountain NexBev and a variety of personnel changes to occur in the near future.





Production of CBD drinks starts in the first week of March.





Production of Half Liter and 1 Liter electrolyte drinks starts under RMHB owned brands Great Choice & Electro Sportlyte in March of 2025.



Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (RMHB) is a diversified and dynamic Company committed to making a difference by raising the quality and expectations in the beverage sector for Company owned brands as well as key niche opportunities. Our DNA is rooted in innovation.

Rocky Mountain NexBev, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of RMHB, specializes in non-alcoholic beverages, including energy drinks, custom drinks, CBD & hemp, and other specialty drinks. The company is experienced in managing the development, design, and production of beverages for a variety of categories and new customers. A large amount of short-term revenue will be generated by focusing on new opportunities including recently added customer Smart Bio-Hemp™ Wood Protectant. Installation of a non-food product high volume bottling line is expected to yield further ventures in the current manufacturing climate. Various inroads are being made to not only perform co-packing, but to utilize the recently implemented vertical fulfillment and distribution center for new customers as well as RMHB owned brands.

