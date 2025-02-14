AVITA Medical to Host Investor Webinar Briefing

VALENCIA, Calif., Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL, ASX: AVH), a leading therapeutic acute wound care company delivering transformative solutions, invites shareholders and prospective investors to attend its investor webinar briefing and presentation by Jim Corbett, Chief Executive Officer, and David O’Toole, Chief Financial Officer, on February 18, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (February 19, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Australian Eastern Daylight Time).

The webinar presentation will cover financial and business results from our recent fourth quarter and full-year 2024 earnings webcast and will conclude with a Q&A session. Participants are invited to submit their questions via the registration page.

To register for the presentation, please follow this Zoom link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Nx3kCIIOSmOj686nctwpRA.

A replay will be available on the AVITA Medical website, ir.avitamedical.com, following the presentation.

About AVITA Medical, Inc.

AVITA Medical® is a leading therapeutic acute wound care company delivering transformative solutions. Our technologies optimize wound healing, effectively accelerating the time to patient recovery. At the forefront of our platform is the RECELL® System, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of thermal burn wounds and full-thickness skin defects. RECELL harnesses the healing properties of a patient’s own skin to create Spray-On Skin™ Cells, offering a groundbreaking solution for improved clinical outcomes at the point-of-care. In the U.S., AVITA Medical also holds the exclusive rights to market, sell, and distribute Cohealyx™, an AVITA Medical-branded collagen-based dermal matrix, and PermeaDerm®, a biosynthetic wound matrix.

In international markets, the RECELL System is approved to promote skin healing in a wide range of applications including burns and full-thickness skin defects. The RECELL System, excluding RECELL GO®, is TGA-registered in Australia, has received CE mark approval in Europe, and has PMDA approval in Japan.

To learn more, visit www.avitamedical.com.

Investor & Media Contact: Jessica Ekeberg Phone +1-661-904-9269 investor@avitamedical.com media@avitamedical.com

