EDB Strengthens Partner Program to Accelerate Postgres® and AI Adoption Worldwide

To handle growing demand for Postgres in the enterprise, EDB and the EDB Postgres AI platform extend support for channel partners looking to deliver enterprise-grade, hybrid data management for their customers who want secure, at-scale, and compliant AI and data platforms

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnterpriseDB ( EDB ), the leading Postgres® data and AI company, today announced an expansion of its Partner Program, reinforcing its commitment to enabling businesses and solution providers needing an enterprise-grade Postgres data management platform for AI-driven data innovation.

Strategic Partnerships as the Engine for Postgres and AI Innovation

The marriage of PostgreSQL and AI in the enterprise is becoming increasingly clear, with over 35% of enterprises wanting an enterprise-grade Postgres set of capabilities for their data management infrastructures. With more than 67% of these data workloads being hybrid in nature (EDB Study, June 2024), the need for scalable, secure, and compliant environments is growing. A recent survey from McKinsey reveals that 65% of organizations are regularly using generative AI in at least one business function—double that of last year—indicating the opportunity and value for solution providers to deliver a unified AI and data platform.

“Every day, customers and partners ask us how to merge their data and AI in new and existing workloads. It’s a complex process, and this portal gives our ecosystem access to the content, tools, and processes that make this a much easier reality. EDB, as the leader in Postgres contributions, is making it easier for us to do this through this portal with EDB Postgres AI,” says Mahdi Tehrani, Senior Product & Alliance Management, Redington.

Recognizing this shift, the enhanced EDB Partner Program provides on-demand support throughout the entire sales lifecycle, from deal creation to closure and post-sales success, backed by EDB Postgres AI’s world-class support infrastructure. As the leading contributor to Postgres, EDB is uniquely positioned to deliver a sovereign data and AI platform that scales with the most complex, high-performance workloads—wherever and however enterprises need to operate and compete.

“Postgres SQL is an increasingly important platform for our customers, and having easy access to products and services in a one-stop shop for our Postgres AI and data needs is essential. Having EDB Postgres AI is a step forward,” says Cheryl Day, SVP, New Vendor Acquisition & Global Solutions, TD SYNNEX.

“EDB Postgres AI is increasingly the right platform for our customers, and now our people can access all the tools, enablement, and certification in a single hub to help our team open up doors and service the needs of our customers, when, where, and how we need to,” says Frank Mulligan, U.K. General Manager, Prolifics.

Enhancements to EDB’s Partner Program

To accelerate partner success in AI-driven data transformation, the EDB Partner Program enhancements include:

Enterprise-ready AI and Postgres expertise: Exclusive training, certification, and technical guidance from EDB’s team of experts, which represent the largest concentration of Postgres technologists worldwide.

Exclusive training, certification, and technical guidance from EDB’s team of experts, which represent the largest concentration of Postgres technologists worldwide. Increased go-to-market (GTM) commitments: EDB is investing two thirds of its total GTM motions toward partner enablement and co-selling efforts, providing new rebate programs, strategic sales plays, and market development funds to help channels sell and close.

EDB is investing two thirds of its total GTM motions toward partner enablement and co-selling efforts, providing new rebate programs, strategic sales plays, and market development funds to help channels sell and close. Personalized digital experience: The EDB Partner Portal provides an end-to-end experience for partners, from onboarding and learning to real-time reporting and business insights.

The EDB Partner Portal provides an end-to-end experience for partners, from onboarding and learning to real-time reporting and business insights. Industry success hub: Customer success stories highlight real-world partner implementations of EDB Postgres AI across financial services, telecom, and beyond.

A Future Built on Stronger Alliances

“Enterprise AI success depends on a strong foundation of data infrastructure, cloud agility with hybrid control, and 24/7 expert-level global support,” says Kevin Dallas, CEO, EDB. “That’s why we are doubling down on our channel and partner ecosystem—ensuring that, together, we can help enterprises build, deploy, and scale new AI applications with Postgres in a way that is truly sovereign, flexible, and built for their needs. The goal of the EDB Partner Program is simple: Equip partners with the best tools, support, and technology so that they—and their customers—can drive AI and data innovation on their terms.”

With these new enhancements, the EDB Partner Program ensures that partners are empowered to help customers innovate faster, scale smarter, and operate with greater control in an AI-driven world.

To learn more about the EDB Partner Program, visit https://partners.enterprisedb.com/

About EDB

EDB provides a data and AI platform that enables organizations to harness the full power of Postgres for transactional, analytical, and AI workloads across any cloud, anywhere. EDB empowers enterprises to control risk, manage costs, and scale efficiently for a data- and AI-led world. Serving more than 1,500 customers globally and as the leading contributor to the vibrant and fast-growing PostgreSQL community, EDB supports major government organizations, financial services, and media and information technology companies. EDB’s data-driven solutions enable customers to modernize legacy systems and break data silos while leveraging enterprise-grade open source technologies. EDB delivers the confidence of up to 99.999% high availability with mission-critical capabilities built in, such as security, compliance controls, and observability. For more information, visit www.enterprisedb.com .

EnterpriseDB and EDB are registered trademarks of EnterpriseDB Corporation. Postgres and PostgreSQL are registered trademarks of the PostgreSQL Community Association of Canada and used with their permission. All other trademarks are owned by their respective owners.

