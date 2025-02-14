New Again Houses® Welcomes New Cash Home Buyers in the Tampa Bay Area, FL

Multi-Faceted Real Estate Business Celebrates Continued Success with the Opening of Its 54th Cash Home Buying Franchise in the Tampa Bay Area, FL

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Again Houses® , a company that transforms old houses into fantastic modern homes, is thrilled to announce the opening of their 54th location in Tampa, FL! The brand-new franchise location—led by Oliver and Doris Cahueque—will now be able to buy and sell homes in the Tampa Bay Area, throughout Pinellas and Hillsborough Counties in Florida.

New Again Houses® buys properties that need work and renovates them into beautiful, updated homes that families can enjoy for years to come. After their homes are purchased, they fully remodel each one and sell them traditionally as market listings.

Founder, Matt Lavinder, and Vice President, Sam Ferguson, built the New Again Houses® Franchise in a way that revitalizes the lives of their Franchise Owners and the communities in which they operate through the values of Innovation, Ownership, and Win-Win Relationships.

“New Again Houses®’ goal is to create opportunities, build relationships, and provide an ecosystem to our franchise owners, including resources that took us a decade to develop,” says Lavinder. “These resources help new Franchise Owners overcome many common startup obstacles that entrepreneurs face so they are not having to build their business alone.”

When the new owners were asked why they wanted to start a business flipping houses, Oliver said, “We have always enjoyed buying properties and renovating them. Real estate developing and redeveloping allows us to take a house that is not in the best condition and make improvements to it so that it can become a home for someone. It is quite satisfying to see the transformation of a distressed property into something that is very desirable.”

Doris added, “We are most excited about being able to take something that we enjoy doing part-time as a hobby and make it a full-time business. There is nothing better than making a career out of doing something that you love, while also bringing value to the community!”

New Again Houses® Franchise Owners help carry the credible, trustworthy brand name of New Again Houses® across the United States. They are proud of all of their franchise owners for their success, hard work, and dedication in building their companies and delivering the same expectations and culture that New Again represents across the board.

At New Again Houses®, success is measured by achieving the balance between financial success and quality of life.

Please visit the site below or reach out to New Again Houses® if you are interested in learning more about the franchise process.

Franchise Website: https://newagainhouses.com/franchise/

Founder Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EUgELxq2MZg&t=1s

New Again Houses® was founded in 2008 as a way to transform old houses into new modern homes through a culture of innovation, ownership, and win-win relationships. For homeowners looking to sell their home fast in the Tampa Bay Area, FL, visit https://newagainhouses.com/locations/fl/tampa .

Contact Details:

Sales

sales@newagainhouses.com

(423) 389-9110

Franchising

franchise@newagainhouses.com

(423) 389-4110

