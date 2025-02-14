Marauder Capital Announces the Acquisition of Mako Lift

LAFAYETTE, La., Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marauder Capital (“Marauder”) is pleased to announce its acquisition of Mako Lift (“Mako” or the “Company”), a premier manufacturer and service provider of gas lift solutions.

Founded in 2019, Mako Lift has rapidly expanded to become a trusted partner for blue-chip energy companies. With operational facilities in Lafayette, Houston and Midland, Mako is uniquely positioned to serve the Permian Basin, the largest oil-producing region in the United States.

Drew Dixson, President of Mako Lift, commented on the transaction:

"Mako Lift is driven by a committed team of experienced gas lift professionals focused on innovation and exceptional service delivery. Our cutting-edge products, design expertise, and manufacturing capabilities set a new standard for gas lift performance. Partnering with Marauder Capital will allow us to accelerate our growth trajectory, expand into new markets, and introduce new products that address critical industry challenges.”

Marauder’s Managing Partner, Adam Hurley, stated:

"We are thrilled to welcome Mako Lift into the Marauder portfolio. The gas lift market is undergoing tremendous growth, and Mako’s differentiated product offerings, experienced leadership team, and commitment to quality make this an exceptional investment opportunity. We see significant potential for organic expansion, new product innovation, and strategic acquisitions to further strengthen Mako’s market position."

About Mako Lift

Mako Lift is a leading artificial lift manufacturing and service company, specializing in high-performance artificial lift solutions. The Company’s customized in-house design expertise, R&D, and manufacturing capabilities enable it to produce superior-quality products with measurable performance advantages.

About Marauder Capital

Founded in 2023, Marauder Capital is a Fort Worth-based private equity firm specializing in strategic investments in critical, production-levered energy service and equipment companies.

Advisors

Duane Morris LLP served as Marauder Capital’s legal advisor for the transaction.





For more information contact:

Lora Fitzgerald

lora@maraudercap.com

(682) 900-9020

