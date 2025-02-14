Grabar Law Office is Investigating Claims On Behalf of Long-Term Shareholders of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR); Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM); Domino’s Pizza Corp. (NASDAQ: DPZ); and Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX)

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) shareholders. The investigation concerns whether certain officers of Extreme Networks have breached their fiduciary duties owed to the company.

Shareholders who have held Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) stock since on or before July 27, 2022 should visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/extreme-networks-shareholder-investigation/. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to you. You do not need to have lost money on your investment.

WHY: An underlying securities fraud class action complaint alleges that that Extreme Networks, through certain of its officers and directors, made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose the following adverse facts pertaining to Extreme’s business, operations, and financial condition: (a) that Extreme Networks was suffering from adverse client demand trends as its clients had ordered more product from Extreme than needed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic to avoid supply shortages and because of a lack of alternative sourcing options and thereby had cannibalized their purchasing needs; (b) that Extreme Networks was increasingly offsetting these adverse organic demand trends with the fulfillment of backlog orders in a manner that materially exceeded the proportion represented to investors; (c) that, as a result of (a)-(b), Extreme Networks was drawing down its backlog at a much faster rate than represented to investors; (d) that, as a result of (a)-(c), Extreme Networks’ backlog was already decreasing and at a much quicker pace than the Company’s statements to investors that backlog would only “begin to shrink” in 4Q23 and it would be not until “fiscal ‘26 when it really goes back to normal”; (e) that, as a result of (a)-(d), Extreme Networks’ backlog was not on track to continue increasing to $600 million; and (f) that, as a result of (a)-(e) above, Defendants had materially misrepresented Extreme Networks’ organic demand, revenue growth, and market share gains as the fulfillment of Extreme’s backlog masked a decline in organic demand and attendant revenues.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: Current Extreme Networks shareholders who have held Extreme Networks shares since prior to July 27, 2022, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever.

If you would like to learn more about this matter, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/extreme-networks-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com , or call us at 267-507-6085.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) shareholders. The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors of Domino’s breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you are a current Newmont Corporation shareholder who purchased Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) shares prior to February 22, 2024, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of money back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/newmont-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com , or call us at 267-507-6085

WHY? A securities fraud class action lawsuit was recently filed against Newmont and three of its Officers. Per the complaint, it is alleged that Newmont Corporation, through certain of its officers, provided investors with material information concerning Newmont’s full year 2023 fiscal results and financial outlook for 2024 outlook which was based in material part on Defendants’ goal to deliver higher grades of gold production as well as copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum from a global, diversified Tier 1 portfolio, improve mining operations and cost profile to provide a steady production volume and lower all-in sustaining costs at its Tier 1 operations.



The underlying securities fraud class action complaint alleges that the Company, via certain of its officers, provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning Newmont’s ability to deliver increased gold production at its Tier 1 operations, specifically, Lihir and Brucejack, in addition to lowering overall costs throughout its mining operations.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you acquired Newmont Corporation shares prior to February 22, 2024, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/newmont-shareholder-investigation/ contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com , or call 267-507-6085. You may be able to seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

Domino’s Pizza Corp. (NASDAQ: DPZ):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ: DPZ) shareholders. The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors of Domino’s breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you are a current Domino’s shareholder who purchased Domino’s shares prior to December 7, 2023, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of money back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/dominos-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com , or call us at 267-507-6085

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed securities fraud class action complaint, Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ: DPZ), through certain of its officers, made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the underlying complaint alleges Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) DPE, the Company's largest master franchisee, was experiencing significant challenges with respect to both new store openings and closures of existing stores; (ii) as a result, Domino's was unlikely to meet its own previously issued long-term guidance for annual global net store growth; (iii) accordingly, Domino's business and/or financial prospects were overstated; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Domino’s shares prior to December 7, 2023 and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/dominos-shareholder-investigation/ contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com , or call 267-507-6085. You may be able to seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX). The investigation concerns whether certain officers of Olaplex breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the Company.

Current shareholders who acquired Olaplex shares on or near the September 29, 2021 IPO, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to them. Visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/olaplex-shareholder-investigation/ or contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

Why? An underlying securities fraud class action complaint has survived Defendants attempts to dismiss the complaint. That complaint arose from Olaplex’s alleged materially misleading Offering Documents issued in connection with its September 29, 2021 Initial Public Offering.

It is alleged that Olaplex’s IPO Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and was not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing its preparation. Specifically, the Complaint alleges the Offering Documents made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) macro-economic pressures and competition in the haircare market were more robust than the Company had represented to investors; (ii) accordingly, the Company was unlikely to maintain its sales and revenue momentum; and (iii) as a result, it was unlikely that the Company would be able to achieve the financial and operational growth projected in the Offering Documents; and (iv) as a result, the Offering Documents were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.



On February 7, 2025, a federal Court issued an Order denying the Defendants’ motion to dismiss the securities fraud class action complaint. In doing so, the Court found that the Plaintiff has sufficiently alleged that Olaplex's registration statement contained omissions or failures to disclose the EU ban on lilial in Olaplex's No. 3 product and that this omission was material, rendering Olaplex's hypothetical warnings misleading to a reasonable investor - and moreover - that the lilial issue was "materially different than its Risk Disclosures led investors to believe.”

What You Can Do Now? If you are a current Olaplex shareholder who acquired shares on or near Olaplex’s September 29, 2021 IPO, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to you whatsoever. You are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/olaplex-shareholder-investigation/ or contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com or call 267-507-6085 for further assistance.

