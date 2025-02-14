Submit Release
Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference, held February 12th and 13th are now available for online viewing.

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download
investor materials from the company’s resource section.

Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through February 17th

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

February 12th

Presentation Ticker(s)
Yellow Cake Plc (OTCQX: YLLXF | AIM: YCA)
Viva Gold Corp. (OTCQB: VAUCF | TSXV: VAU)
Horizon Copper Corp. (OTCQX: HNCUF | TSXV: HCU)
Q2 Metals Corp. (OTCQB: QUEXF | TSXV: QTWO)
Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. (OTCQB: RSGOF | TSXV: RSM)
Cerrado Gold Inc. (OTCQX: CRDOF | TSXV: CERT)
Equity Metals Corporation (OTCQB: EQMEF | TSXV: EQTY)
Luca Mining Corp. (OTCQX: LUCMF| TSXV: LUCA)
Founders Metals Inc. (OTCQX: FDMIF | TSXV: FDR)
Outcrop Silver Corporation (OTCQX: OCGSF | TSXV: OCG)

February 13th

Presentation Ticker(s)
Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCQX: ARREF | TSX: ARG)
Lion Copper & Gold Corp. (OTCQB: LCGMF| CSE: LEO)
Anfield Energy Inc. (OTCQB: ANLDF | TSXV: AEC)
DynaResource, Inc. (OTCQX: DYNR)
Andean Precious Metals Corp. (OTCQX: ANPMF | TSX: APM)
Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCQX: SLVTF | TSXV: SLVR)
Red Pine Exploration Inc. (OTCQB: RDEXF | TSXV: RPX)    


About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


