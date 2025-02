OraSure to Announce Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Host Earnings Call on February 25th

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) has scheduled its regular earnings conference call covering fourth quarter 2024 financial results and certain business developments for 5 p.m. ET on February 25, 2025.

A webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations page of OraSure’s website at https://orasure.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations. Please click on the webcast link and follow the prompts for registration and access at least 10 minutes prior to the call. The webcast will be archived on OraSure’s website shortly after the call has ended and will be available for approximately 90 days.

For participants interested in asking questions during the conference call, please follow the link below to pre-register. After registering, you will be provided with access details via email.

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI400ff7eb0f2149dfa53af33625f6bdfb

About OraSure Technologies, Inc.

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (“OraSure”) transforms health through actionable insight and powers the shift that connects people to healthcare wherever they are. OraSure improves access, quality, and value of healthcare with innovation in effortless tests and sample management solutions. OraSure, together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, DNA Genotek Inc. and Sherlock Biosciences, Inc., is a leader in the development, manufacture, and distribution of rapid diagnostic tests and sample collection and stabilization devices designed to discover and detect critical medical conditions. OraSure’s portfolio of products is sold globally to clinical laboratories, hospitals, physician’s offices, clinics, public health and community-based organizations, research institutions, government agencies, pharmaceutical companies, and direct to consumers. For more information on OraSure Technologies, please visit www.orasure.com

Investor Contact:

Jason Plagman

VP, Investor Relations

investorinfo@orasure.com Media Contact:

Amy Koch

Director, Corporate Communications

media@orasure.com



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.