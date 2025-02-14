Winnebago Industries Announces Appointment of Steve Speich as Senior Vice President of Enterprise Operations

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), a leading manufacturer of outdoor recreation products, announced today that Steve Speich will be joining the organization as senior vice president, enterprise operations, effective March 3, 2025.

Speich joins Winnebago Industries after more than two decades as a manufacturing leader at John Deere and brings significant operations leadership experience to the role. Speich most recently served as global director of manufacturing for Deere’s Intelligent Solutions group, with ownership of end-to-end factory operations, inclusive of manufacturing and supply chain responsibilities. Immediately prior to this position, Speich served in two other global director roles, overseeing supply chain management globally in Deere’s fastest growing business segment, as well as facility engineering and factory automation initiatives across sixty global sites.

“After an extensive search to find Winnebago Industries’ next operations leader, we are excited to welcome Steve, an experienced and highly accomplished manufacturing leader, to our executive leadership team,” said Winnebago Industries President and CEO Michael Happe. “With a reputation for delivering exceptional business results, he will bring a wealth of knowledge, innovative strategies and a strong commitment to operational excellence that will drive our company forward and enhance our competitive edge in the industry.”

In his new leadership role, Speich will oversee Winnebago Industries’ manufacturing capabilities, strategic sourcing program, business excellence initiatives, product quality management, and employee health, safety, and security efforts, partnering deeply with the company’s various business units to drive industry-best performance and synergy across the enterprise.

“I am excited to join the Winnebago Industries team and contribute to the company's legacy of innovation and excellence,” said Steve Speich, incoming senior vice president, enterprise operations. “I look forward to working with the talented teams to drive growth, enhance operational efficiencies and deliver exceptional value to our customers and stakeholders.”

Speich’s appointment follows the transition of Chris West, former senior vice president of enterprise operations, who was recently named president of the company’s Winnebago-branded motorhome business.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of premium outdoor recreation products committed to elevating every moment outdoors. With a focus on purposeful innovation and exceptional experiences for its customers, the company boasts a diverse and expansive portfolio of high-quality RV and marine recreation products under the Grand Design RV, Newmar, Winnebago, Barletta and Chris-Craft brands, as well as advanced lithium power solutions under the Lithionics brand. Winnebago Industries operates across multiple facilities in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota and Florida, and is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WGO. For more information, visit www.winnebagoind.com.

Media Contact: Daniel Sullivan media@winnebagoind.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.