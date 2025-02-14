Global Utility Analytics Market Poised for Rapid Expansion, Surpassing USD 15.5 Billion by 2035 | FMI

Utility Analytics and Energy Analytics Market

Utility Analytics and Energy Analytics Market is set to grow at 14.9% CAGR, reaching USD 15.5 billion by 2035, driven by AI, IoT & renewable energy integration.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Utility Analytics and Energy Analytics Market is poised for significant expansion in the coming decade. As per the latest market projections, the industry is estimated to be worth USD 3,881.93 million in 2025, witnessing a steady year-over-year (Y-o-Y) growth of 7.3% from USD 3,380.0 million in 2024. The market is anticipated to experience a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9%, ultimately reaching a valuation of USD 15,500.99 million by 2035.The increasing emphasis on sustainability, smart grid adoption, and real-time energy optimization is fueling the rapid growth of the utility analytics and energy analytics sector. The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and Big Data analytics in energy management solutions is revolutionizing how utilities optimize power generation, distribution, and consumption. With growing regulatory support and the integration of renewable energy sources into utility grids, the demand for energy analytics solutions is expected to surge. Moreover, energy analytics facilitate seamless integration of renewable energy sources, including wind and solar, into conventional grids, boosting sustainability and energy conservation efforts worldwide.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲The global utility analytics and energy analytics market is projected to grow from USD 3,881.93 million in 2025 to USD 15,500.99 million by 2035, reflecting a CAGR of 14.9%.Market revenue in 2024 was USD 3,380.0 million, with an expected Y-o-Y growth rate of 7.3% in 2025.Rising investments in renewable energy and the demand for energy efficiency optimization are key drivers of market growth.Technological advancements such as SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) systems, IoT-based sensors, and predictive maintenance tools are enhancing utility analytics solutions.Europe and Asia-Pacific are leading the market due to strong policy support for energy optimization initiatives.North America continues to maintain a steady growth trajectory, driven by the adoption of smart grids and carbon emissions reduction goals."𝙐𝙩𝙞𝙡𝙞𝙩𝙮 𝙖𝙣𝙖𝙡𝙮𝙩𝙞𝙘𝙨 𝙞𝙨 𝙣𝙤 𝙡𝙤𝙣𝙜𝙚𝙧 𝙖𝙣 𝙤𝙥𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙗𝙪𝙩 𝙖 𝙣𝙚𝙘𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙩𝙮 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙚𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙜𝙮 𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙫𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙧𝙨 𝙖𝙞𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙤 𝙚𝙣𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙤𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝙚𝙛𝙛𝙞𝙘𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙮 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙚𝙣𝙨𝙪𝙧𝙚 𝙚𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙜𝙮 𝙨𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙗𝙞𝙡𝙞𝙩𝙮," 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙨 𝙖 𝙨𝙚𝙣𝙞𝙤𝙧 𝙞𝙣𝙙𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙮 𝙚𝙭𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙩. "𝙒𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙘𝙡𝙞𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙜𝙚 𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙘𝙚𝙧𝙣𝙨 𝙜𝙧𝙤𝙬𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙪𝙡𝙖𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙛𝙧𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙬𝙤𝙧𝙠𝙨 𝙩𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩𝙚𝙣𝙞𝙣𝙜, 𝙚𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙜𝙮 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙥𝙖𝙣𝙞𝙚𝙨 𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙥𝙚𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙙 𝙩𝙤 𝙖𝙙𝙤𝙥𝙩 𝙖𝙙𝙫𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚𝙙 𝙖𝙣𝙖𝙡𝙮𝙩𝙞𝙘𝙨 𝙨𝙤𝙡𝙪𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨 𝙩𝙤 𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙚𝙫𝙚 𝙘𝙤𝙨𝙩 𝙚𝙛𝙛𝙞𝙘𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙮 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙜𝙧𝙞𝙙 𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙞𝙡𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚."𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭: 𝐄𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐔𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞Utility analytics play a crucial role in various sectors, including power generation, transmission, and distribution. Companies are leveraging AI-powered algorithms and real-time data monitoring to enhance efficiency and reliability across the energy supply chain.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐔𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬:

Predictive Maintenance: AI-powered systems predict equipment failures, reducing downtime and repair costs.
Grid Optimization: Real-time monitoring of power grids improves energy distribution and prevents overloads.
Energy Demand Forecasting: Advanced analytics tools help utilities predict energy demand fluctuations and adjust supply accordingly.
Renewable Energy Integration: Analytics assist in seamlessly incorporating wind, solar, and hydroelectric energy into existing power grids.

These technologies ensure optimal power utilization, enhance grid stability, and support sustainable energy practices.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

The Utility Analytics and Energy Analytics Market is shaped by several key determinants:

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Rising Investments in Renewable Energy: Governments and energy providers are increasing funding for solar, wind, and hydroelectric projects, driving the demand for analytics solutions.
Growing Adoption of Smart Grids: Advanced analytics enable real-time decision-making, ensuring efficient energy distribution.
Stringent Environmental Regulations: Global policies promoting carbon footprint reduction encourage the adoption of smart energy analytics.

Emerging Trends:

Integration of AI and Machine Learning in Energy Forecasting
Deployment of Smart Sensors for Real-Time Energy Monitoring
Cloud-Based Analytics for Scalable and Remote Energy Management

Opportunities:

Expansion in emerging economies with increasing energy demand
Technological advancements in IoT-enabled energy analytics solutions
Increased focus on predictive analytics and automation in utility services

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐔𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲

IBM Corporation
Siemens AG
Schneider Electric
General Electric (GE)
Oracle Corporation
SAP SE
ABB Ltd
Hitachi Energy
SAS Institute
Microsoft Corporation
Teradata Corporation
TIBCO Software Inc.
Itron Inc.
AutoGrid Systems Inc.
EnergyHub

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐔𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲

By Type:
In terms of Type is segregated Business Analytics, Big Data Platform, Optimization Services and Information Integration and Governance.

By Deployment:
In terms of Component, is distributed into On-Premise and Cloud.

By Application:
In terms of Application, is segregated Billing Support, Energy Efficiency, Revenue Protection, Load Research and Forecasting, Distribution Planning and Operation and Others.

By Industry:
In terms of Industry, is segregated Oil & Gas, Energy, Utilities, Electricity, Water and Waste and Recycle.

By Region:
Key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA) have been covered in the report. About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. 