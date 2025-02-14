NordVPN verifies its no-logs assurance assessment for the fifth time

LONDON, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NordVPN , a leading cybersecurity company, underwent an independent assurance engagement at the end of 2024. Seeking to maintain a high level of trust and transparency, NordVPN commissioned Deloitte Audit Lithuania, one of the market-leading Big Four firms, to conduct an assurance report on the configuration of its IT systems, supporting infrastructure, and no-logs claims.

For the fifth time in NordVPN’s history , an independent team of researchers verified that the company’s no-logs statement is accurate and aligns with its privacy claims.

“The trust we earn from our customers underscores everything we do in the cybersecurity industry. It’s a currency that’s hard to acquire and one we never take for granted. To maintain that trust, we not only strive each year to innovate and develop world-leading cybersecurity products, but we also fully commit to our promise not to monitor or record our users’ online traffic. Having this assurance reaffirmed by independent, globally respected researchers for the fifth time demonstrates that privacy isn’t just a buzzword at NordVPN — it’s in our DNA,” says Marijus Briedis, CTO at NordVPN.

During the engagement process, Deloitte’s practitioners interviewed NordVPN’s employees and inspected server infrastructure, and technical logs. They had access to NordVPN services from November 18 until December 20, 2024 and reviewed privacy relevant configuration settings and deployment processes of standard VPN, Double VPN, Onion Over VPN, obfuscated servers, and P2P servers.

Deloitte Audit Lithuania conducted the assessment in accordance with the International Standard on Assurance Engagements 3000 (Revised) (ISAE 3000), established by the International Auditing and Assurance Standards Board (IAASB) with the aim of examining NordVPN’s IT system configuration and management.

NordVPN’s first independent no-log engagement was completed in 2018, followed by second, third, and fourth assessments in 2020, 2022, and 2023, showing the company’s continuous commitment to privacy.

The full no-logs assurance engagement report is available to all NordVPN users, after logging in to their Nord Account user control panel.

ABOUT NORDVPN

NordVPN is the world’s most advanced VPN service provider, chosen by millions of internet users worldwide. The service offers features such as dedicated IP, Double VPN, and Onion Over VPN servers, which help to boost your online privacy with zero tracking. One of NordVPN’s key features is Threat Protection Pro™, a tool that blocks malicious websites, trackers, and ads and scans downloads for malware. The latest creation of Nord Security, NordVPN’s parent company, is Saily — a global eSIM service. NordVPN is known for being user friendly and can offer some of the best prices on the market. This VPN provider has over 6,400 servers covering 111 countries worldwide. For more information, visit https://nordvpn.com .

More information: brigita@nordsec.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.