Daxor's Blood Volume Analysis Uncovers Hidden Heart Failure Subtype in Nearly 1 in 5 Patients, Enabling Targeted Treatment

Case Reports in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology Underscore the Critical Role of Blood Volume Analysis in Optimizing Heart Failure Treatment

Oak Ridge, TN, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announces a groundbreaking case series published in JACC: Case Reports has identified a distinct phenotype in heart failure patients characterized by expanded blood volume overload and elevated red blood cells, opening new avenues for targeted treatment through therapeutic phlebotomy. In the study, researchers evaluated 179 advanced heart failure patients using Daxor's blood volume analysis (BVA). Through this analysis, they identified thirty-six patients and closely monitored four heart failure cases over a 12-month period, helping to detect an under-recognized condition.

In the clinical case series, titled, "Identification and Treatment of Hypervolemia and Polycythemia in Patients With Advanced Heart Failure,” researchers discovered that 20% (36 patients) exhibited this specific hypervolemia/polycythemia phenotype. Among these cases, four patients were selected for therapeutic phlebotomy based on their functional status and risk factors.

Key Takeaways:

BVA detects critical volume issues missed by standard blood tests that drive patient outcomes.

This condition affects 700,000-1,400,000 US heart failure patients (10-20% of ambulatory cases).

Patients with this phenotype show worse clinical outcomes than typical heart failure cases.

Higher stroke and blood clot risks pose additional clinical challenges for these patients if untreated.

Therapeutic phlebotomy guided by BVA showed significant symptom improvement with zero hospitalizations/deaths over 12 months.



"BVA evaluation is an extremely useful and specific diagnostic test,” said Marc A. Silver, MD, Banner University Medical Center, Advanced Heart Failure, MCS and Heart Transplant, the study's principal investigator. "BVA offers precise, otherwise undetected derangements and insights into the risk of thrombotic events.”

John L. Jefferies, MD, MBA, MPH, Daxor’s Chief Medical Officer, stated, “Optimal volume management is crucial in heart failure care, and these case studies highlight BVA’s unmatched accuracy in identifying patients’ true volume status. By providing precise, individualized guidance, BVA enables clinicians to tailor interventions more effectively, enhancing patient outcomes.”

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing innovation. We developed and market the BVA-100® (Blood Volume Analyzer), the only diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. Over 65,000+ tests have been performed at leading hospital centers across the U.S., enhancing hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including significantly reducing mortality and readmissions in heart failure and critical care. Daxor has several ongoing trials in the areas of heart failure treatment with support from the NIH and is under contract developing analyzers to improve combat casualty care with the U.S. Department of Defense. Daxor's mission is to advance healthcare by enabling optimal fluid management with blood volume analysis. Daxor’s vision is optimal blood volume for all. For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com . Sign up to receive news on Daxor’s innovative technology HERE .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

