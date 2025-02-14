Verizon to redeem debt securities on March 18, 2025

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Communications Inc. (“Verizon”) (NYSE, NASDAQ: VZ) today announced that it will redeem the following notes on March 18, 2025 (the “Redemption Date”):

I.D. Number Title of Security Principal Amount

Outstanding CUSIP: 92343V EP5

ISIN: US92343VEP58

Common Code: 182168670 Floating Rate Notes due 2025 (the “Notes”) $487,396,000



The redemption price for the Notes will be equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes being redeemed plus accrued and unpaid interest to the Redemption Date.

Questions relating to the notice of redemption and related materials should be directed to the paying agent: U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association, Attn: Corporate Trust Services, 111 Fillmore Ave E, St. Paul, MN 55107, or via telephone at 1-800-934-6802.

Media contact:

Katie Magnotta

katie.magnotta@verizon.com

201-602-9235

