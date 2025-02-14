Submit Release
News Search

There were 878 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,398 in the last 365 days.

Verizon to redeem debt securities on March 18, 2025

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Communications Inc. (“Verizon”) (NYSE, NASDAQ: VZ) today announced that it will redeem the following notes on March 18, 2025 (the “Redemption Date”):

I.D. Number Title of Security Principal Amount
Outstanding
CUSIP: 92343V EP5
ISIN: US92343VEP58
Common Code: 182168670		 Floating Rate Notes due 2025 (the “Notes”) $487,396,000


The redemption price for the Notes will be equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes being redeemed plus accrued and unpaid interest to the Redemption Date.

Questions relating to the notice of redemption and related materials should be directed to the paying agent: U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association, Attn: Corporate Trust Services, 111 Fillmore Ave E, St. Paul, MN 55107, or via telephone at 1-800-934-6802.

Media contact:
Katie Magnotta
katie.magnotta@verizon.com
201-602-9235


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Verizon to redeem debt securities on March 18, 2025

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Telecommunications ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more