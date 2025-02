Structured Cabling Market to Grow From US$ 12.62 Billion in 2024 to US$ 34.74 Billion by 2034 Achieving 10.7% CAGR

Structured Cabling Market

Growing demand for accelerated data connectivity worldwide is a prominent factor driving the structured cabling market.

Structured cabling has become a cornerstone for contemporary communication systems, IoT gadgets, and cloud-dependent framework” — Polaris Market Research

The structured cabling market forecast for 2034 is a specialized study of the industry with a specific concentration on the global market trend analysis. The structured cabling market is augmenting. The market is approximated to reach USD 34.74 billion by 2034. It was valued at USD 12.62 billion in 2024. It exhibited a CAGR of 10.7% from 2025 to 2034. What Is Structured Cabling? Structured cabling is defined as a building or premise telecommunication cabling framework that comprises an aggregate of regulated compact elements. An appropriately outlined and fixed structure cabling system offers a cabling framework that conveys foreseeable presentation and the flexibility to contain moves.๐ƒ๐จ๐ฐ๐ง๐ฅ๐จ๐š๐ ๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ž ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐๐ƒ๐ ๐‚๐จ๐ฉ๐ฒ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ:In a structured cabling system, a sequence of patch panels and trunks are utilized to generate a framework that permits hardware ports to be linked to a patch panel at the apex of the rack. Growing digitization and progressions in communication technologies are impacting the structured cabling market growth favorably.๐–๐ก๐จ ๐Œ๐š๐ค๐ž๐ฌ ๐’๐ญ๐ซ๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐‚๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ ?Prominent market contenders are funding massively in research and development to augment their offerings which will assist the market to grow even more. Here are some of the leading players in the structured cabling market:โ€ข ABB Ltdโ€ข Belden Inc.โ€ข CommScope Holding Company, Inc.โ€ข Corning Incorporatedโ€ข Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.โ€ข Legrand SAโ€ข Nexansโ€ข Schneider Electric๐’๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐š๐ซ๐ž:โ€ข In December 2022, Belden, a worldwide supplier of network infrastructure solutions, declared the instigation of its DCX system an inventive, elevated density, head-to-foot fiber framework solution with integrated futureproof operation of any data center.โ€ข In July 2021, STL, a consolidator of digital networks, instigated NetXs, a contemporary-age suite of structured cabling solutions to convey better performance in data conveyance.๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐š ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐œ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ญ ๐จ๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐๐ž๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ฌ๐ž:๐–๐ก๐š๐ญโ€™๐ฌ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ฐ๐š๐ซ๐?Surge in Data Center Deployments: The rise in data center arrangements and the surge in the requirement for improved network scalability and productivity are further pushing the market demand. As per the data issued by the United States International Trade Commission, there are approximately 2600 data centers dispersed in the US.Rise in Cloud and Edge Computing: Cloud and edge computing depend on smooth data transmission and low latency association which structured cabling sanctions with its assembled and scalable design. This, in turn, is having a favorable impact on structured cabling market sales.Growing Penetration of Smart Phones: The growing reach of smartphones is pushing the market growth. As per the State of Mobile Internet Connectivity Report 2023, approximately half of the worldwide population owns a smartphone. Handling higher traffic congestion and sanctioning low latency is managed by structured cabling.๐–๐ก๐ข๐œ๐ก ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‹๐ž๐š๐๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก?North America: North America accounted for the largest structured cabling market share. The regionโ€™s robust growth is primarily due to the extensive acquisition of progressive technologies and an elevated congregation of data centers.Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2025 to 2034. This can be attributed to speedy urbanization, augmenting IT framework, and growing internet reach. How is Market Segmentation Done? By Product Type Outlook โ€ข Copper Cabling โ€ข Fiber Optic Cabling โ€ข Coaxial Cables โ€ข Others By Application Outlook โ€ข Data Centers โ€ข Local Area Networks (LAN) โ€ข Telecommunication By Industry Vertical Outlook โ€ข IT and Telecom โ€ข Healthcare โ€ข Industrial Manufacturing โ€ข Others By Regional Outlook โ€ข North America o US o Canada โ€ข Europe o Germany o France o UK o Italy o Spain o Netherlands o Russia o Rest of Europe โ€ข Asia Pacific o China o Japan o India o Malaysia o South Korea o Indonesia o Australia o Vietnam o Rest of Asia Pacific โ€ข Middle East & Africa o Saudi Arabia o UAE o Israel o South Africa o Rest of the Middle East & Africa โ€ข Latin America o Mexico o Brazil o Argentina o Rest of Latin America FAQs: How much is the structured cabling market? The market size was valued at USD 12.62 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 34.74 billion by 2034. Which segment based on product type dominated the structured cabling market share in 2024? The fiber optic cabling segment dominated the structured cabling market in 2024. What are the segments covered in the market? The segments covered in the market are product type, application, and industry vertical. Who are the key players in the market? A few of the key players in the market are ABB Ltd, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Legrand SA, Nexans, TE Connectivity, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Belden Inc.; CommScope Holding Company, Inc., and Corning Incorporated. 