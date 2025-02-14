Wearable Cardiac Devices Market to Surge to $25.71 Billion by 2032, Driven by 24% CAGR - SNS Insider

Wearable Cardiac Devices Market

Technological Innovations and Rising Cardiovascular Disease Rates Propel Growth, with North America Leading and Asia-Pacific Emerging as Fastest-Growing Region

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The wearable cardiac devices market was valued at USD 3.72 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 25.71 billion by 2032, experiencing a remarkable growth rate of 24.0% CAGR over the forecast period. This rapid expansion is primarily attributed to the growing adoption of wearable devices for real-time cardiac monitoring, advancements in mobile health technology, and the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases globally. As more patients seek convenient and efficient healthcare solutions, wearable cardiac devices offer innovative ways to monitor heart health outside traditional clinical settings, making them an essential tool.Get a Free Sample Report@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5537 Key Players in Wearable Cardiac Devices Market• Apple Inc. (Apple Watch Series, Apple Watch Ultra)• Fitbit (now part of Google) (Fitbit Charge 5, Fitbit Sense)• Garmin Ltd. (Garmin Venu 2, Garmin Forerunner 945)• Biotronik (CardioMessenger Smart, Wearable ECG Patch)• AliveCor (KardiaMobile 6L, KardiaBand)• Medtronic (Guardian Connect, Micra Transcatheter Pacemaker)• Philips Healthcare (Philips Biosensor BX100, Philips IntelliVue MP5)• Samsung Electronics (Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Samsung Galaxy Fit 2)• Oura Health (Oura Ring, Oura Ring Generation 3)• Empatica (Embrace2, E4 Wristband)• iRhythm Technologies (Zio XT Patch, Zio Service)• Johnson & Johnson (LifeScan OneTouch, Biosense Webster Carto)• Welch Allyn (Connex Spot Monitor, CardioPerfect)• Withings (Withings ScanWatch, Withings Steel HR)• Huawei Technologies (Huawei Watch GT 3, Huawei Band 6)• Cardiac Insight (Cardea SOLO, Cardea 360)• Abbott Laboratories (Freestyle Libre 2, CardioMEMS HF System)• Noble Biomaterials (Bioguard ECG patches, Bioguard Pulse Wearable)• Spacelabs Healthcare (LifeSync Wireless ECG System, XPREZZON)• VivaLnk (Flex ECG, Skin temperature sensor)In 2023, the wearable defibrillator segment held the largest share of the wearable cardiac devices market, contributing 42% of the market share.These life-saving devices are intended to sense irregular heart rhythms and shock the heart back into a normal rhythm, and they are essential for high-risk arrhythmia patients. The increasing popularity of wearable defibrillators is fueled by heightened awareness of heart disease and technology improvements that have made the devices more available and convenient for patients. Concurrently, the wearable patch segment will witness the quickest growth over the forecast period, as these devices provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring with the ease and convenience of mobility, rendering them extremely popular with patients in need of less obtrusive, non-invasive means of monitoring heart health.The home healthcare segment led the wearable cardiac devices market in 2023, capturing 56% of the market share.The demand for home healthcare solutions has risen with the growth in preference for treating chronic ailments at home. The need for continuous monitoring of heart health through wearable devices, which has also been favored by patients and physicians alike, has fueled the prominence of this category. Additionally, the Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) segment is expected to witness the highest growth as healthcare systems transition more toward patient-centric care models that use real-time data to drive improved outcomes. RPM devices not only improve the management of chronic heart conditions but also provide enhanced patient engagement and customized treatment plans.In 2023, North America held the dominant position in the wearable cardiac devices market with a substantial market share of 63%.This is due to the high level of health infrastructure in the region, high adoption of emerging healthcare technologies, and high awareness of heart disease. America, especially, is experiencing fast-growing adoption of wearable cardiac devices, driven by continuous innovation in mobile health technology as well as an increasing emphasis on preventive care. Conversely, the Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market for wearable cardiac devices. The driver of this growth comes in the form of growing healthcare investments, a growing cardiovascular disease burden, and growing access to advanced healthcare technology. China and India are experiencing an outburst of wearable cardiac device adoption as they look to confront emerging healthcare issues within these rapidly developing economies.Buy Full Research Report on Wearable Cardiac Devices Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5537 Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Wearable Cardiac Devices Market by Product8. Wearable Cardiac Devices Market by Application9. Regional Analysis10. Company Profiles11. Use Cases and Best Practices12. 