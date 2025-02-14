Enlitic, Inc. to Showcase AI Enabled Workflows at ViVE 2025

Enlitic to be a first-time participant at this show

Highlights

Dates: February 16-19, 2025

Location: Nashville Music City Center, Nashville, TN

Enlitic Booth: 2308



FORT COLLINS, Colo., Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlitic, Inc. will demonstrate its latest version of data standardization software, Ensight™ 2.0 offering:

Standardized study and series descriptions generation

Protected Health Information (PHI) deidentification

Enhanced radiologist reporting workflows

Improved data quality

New revenue opportunities for healthcare providers



Michael Sistenich, CEO of Enlitic, stated, "We are excited to present our cutting-edge ai enabled workflow and data migration solutions at ViVE 2025. Our participation underscores our commitment to addressing the long-standing challenges in healthcare data utilization and contributing to better outcomes for our customers."

A highlight of Enlitic's presence at ViVE 2025 will be ENABLE, Enlitic’s newest offering innovative search and cohort development modules. These new additions to Enlitic's product lineup promise to further revolutionize the field of radiology AI.

The recent acquisition of Laitek has enabled the two companies to combine forces and deliver AI enabled data migration that promises to greatly reduce the time required to migrate DICOM studies while vastly improving the data quality. Combined with Enlitic’s ENDEX data standardization, data migration takes on a whole new perspective as data quality becomes a key differentiator.

About Enlitic

At Enlitic, we empower healthcare systems to enhance the quality of their medical imaging data using the capabilities of artificial intelligence. Enlitic has developed an intelligent data framework that powers radiology workflows, orchestrates data between systems, and enables greater comprehension of what information resides in archives thereby unlocking new revenue opportunities, generating cost-savings, and improving healthcare delivery. Enlitic enables providers to realize value from decades of stored data.

For more information about Enlitic, please visit www.enlitic.com

Contact:

Enlitic Media Relations

USA: press@enlitic.com



David Wilson

dwilson@enlitic.com

