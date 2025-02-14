Home Infusion Therapy Market to Worth $71.82 Billion by 2032 – SNS Insider
SNS Insider Report Reveals 8.36% CAGR Growth, Highlighting Cost-Effective and Convenient Home-Based Healthcare Solutions
The home infusion therapy market growth is driven by technological advancements, patient-centric care, and the rising demand for cost-effective alternatives to hospital-based treatments”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The Home Infusion Therapy Market is anticipated to grow perceptibly, in value, from USD 35.98 billion in 2023 to USD 71.82 billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.36% during the forecast period 2024 to 2032.
The rising incidence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and diabetes will continue to drive the home infusion therapy market, as per the report. Based on estimates from the World Health Organization, this group of chronic diseases represented 60% of total deaths and 43% of the disease burden in the U.S. Home infusion therapy offers a viable solution for managing these diseases by providing necessary medications and nutritional support in a home setting. Improvements in infusion devices, among other tech-driven innovations, have increased the safety and efficacy of home-based therapies.
Market Segmentation
By Product
In 2023, infusion pumps accounted for the largest share of the home infusion therapy market, with over 45% of total revenue contribution. These pumps are widely used to administer controlled doses of fluids, nutrients, and medications, ensuring precision and safety in home settings. This segment consists of elastomeric pumps, electromechanical pumps, and gravity-driven pumps. The most favourable elastomeric pump's characterized by portable and low-cost and suitable for outpatient use. In contrast, electromechanical pumps can be programmed more precisely, improving dosage accuracy. Chronic disease prevalence is propelling the demand for these devices across the globe, as is the case with the technological advances made in pump design.
By Application
In 2023, anti-infective therapy was the largest application area of home infusion therapy, held over 35% of the total market share. It includes most of the administration of the antibiotics, antivirals, antifungal medications such as pneumonia, and osteomyelitis and treatment of cellulitis. Anti-infective therapy at home saves hospitalization time, decreases infection risk, and increases patient comfort. The rise of antibiotic-resistant infections has likewise increased the desirability of outpatient parenteral antimicrobial therapy (OPAT) where patients are given intravenous antibiotics at home. In addition to this, healthcare providers are now embracing home infusion services to reduce healthcare spending and free up hospital resources.
By Route of Administration
The intravenous (IV) route dominates home infusion therapy due to its high bioavailability and rapid therapeutic action. It is widely used for fluid replacement, parenteral nutrition, pain management, and chemotherapy. However, subcutaneous infusion therapy is gaining traction, especially for administering medications like immunoglobulins, insulin, and biologics. This method offers several advantages, including reduced risk of bloodstream infections, ease of self-administration, and minimal need for professional supervision. The growing adoption of subcutaneous infusion pumps further supports this shift. Patients with chronic conditions, such as rheumatoid arthritis and primary immunodeficiency diseases, are increasingly opting for subcutaneous infusion therapy due to its convenience and effectiveness.
Regional Analysis
In 2023, North America held 40% of the global home infusion therapy market share which is primarily dominated by the US. Factors responsible for the supremacy of the region include established healthcare infrastructure, high home-based treatment rate, favourable government policies towards home infusion services. Positive reimbursement models, like home infusion therapy being covered under medicare, are driving more patients to these services. These factors in combination with the presence of leading industry players, technological advancements, and more expenditure on healthcare further support the growth of the market. Recent rise in hospital-acquired infection (HAI) issues has increased patient & provider need for hospital alternatives, and this has created significant demand for home infusion therapy solutions.
During the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific region growing with the highest growth rate owing to the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, growing healthcare spending and improved accessibility to medical services. It would also facilitate the market growth of home healthcare services in various countries, where the demand for home inclusive services is in an exponential range in countries such as China, India, and Japan. The increasing diabetic population coupled with increasing prevalence of other diseases treated with long term home infusion therapy is expected to boost demand for home infusion therapy market over the forecast period.
