Wi-Fi Chipset Market Size to Surpass USD 37.16 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Market is growing with demand for high-speed connectivity in smart devices, IoT, and 5G networks, driven by advancements in wireless communication technology.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size & Industry InsightsAs Per the SNS Insider,“The Wi-Fi Chipset Market size was Valued at USD 23.78 Billion in 2023 and expected to Reach USD 37.16 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 5.11% During 2024-2032”Market expansion is driven by increasing demand for high-speed connectivity, IoT applications, and advancements in semiconductor technology. Key industry metrics include wafer production volumes by region (2023), reflecting manufacturing trends and regional supply capabilities. Additionally, chip design trends, both historic and future, highlight evolving architectures and performance improvements. Market expansion is driven by increasing demand for high-speed connectivity, IoT applications, and advancements in semiconductor technology. Key industry metrics include wafer production volumes by region (2023), reflecting manufacturing trends and regional supply capabilities. Additionally, chip design trends, both historic and future, highlight evolving architectures and performance improvements. Fab capacity utilization (2023) serves as a crucial indicator of production efficiency, while supply chain metrics provide insights into material sourcing, component availability, and logistics efficiency.

SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:- Broadcom Inc- MediaTek Inc- Texas Instruments Incorporated- STMicroelectronics N.V- On Semiconductor Co- Cisco Systems Inc- Cypress Semiconductor Corporation- Extreme Networks- D-Link- Intel Corporation

Key Market Segmentation

By MIMO Configuration, SU-MIMO Dominating and MU-MIMO Fastest Growing

The SU-MIMO segment dominated the Wi-Fi chipset market in 2023, holding a 54% market share, as it is utilized the data transfer speeds by using several antennas for one particular device. It is best suited for low-user spaces as it offers a better, more consistent connection, which is why it is prevalent in smartphones, tablets, laptops, and even enterprise-grade routers.The MU-MIMO segment is projected to grow at a faster CAGR during 2024-2032, due to multiple devices to receive simultaneous data streams, which greatly increases the efficiency of the network. This is important in places where there is a lot of crowding like offices, stadiums or smart homes. To meet the demands of IoT and connected devices, companies are developing MU-MIMO technology, like Broadcom and Intel are introducing MU-MIMOBY IEEE Standard, Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Dominating and Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) Fastest GrowingWi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) led the market in 2023 with a 36% share, offering enhanced providing increased network efficacy, up to 9.6 Gbps of throughput, and improved performance in congested deployment scenarios. Wi-Fi 6E allows these advantages to benefit a 6 GHz connection, thereby decreasing interference in addition to improving spectrum availability. Wi-Fi 6E: Intel's integration of Wi-Fi 6E chipsets in laptops and desktops enables connectivity in high-density environments.

Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) is the fastest-growing segment (2024-2032), supporting data rates up to 30 Gbps and much lower latency. It enhances network efficiency through Multi-Link Operation (MLO) and Enhanced Spatial Reuse (ESR). Broadcom is driving innovation in Wi-Fi 7 chipsets, shaping the future of high-performance consumer and business applications.

By Band, Single and dual-band Dominating and Tri-Band Fastest Growing

By Single and dual-band Wi-Fi chipsets led the market in 2023 with a 55% revenue share, driven to their broad compatibility and integration into consumer electronics. Dual-band devices operate on both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz frequencies, so they are also more efficient and interference-free. Broadcom plays a key role in this segment, with chipsets like the BCM43684, which enhances speed and coverage in routers and smartphones.The tri-band segment is experiencing rapid growth (2023-2032) due to the rising need for high-efficiency networking solutions. Tri-band chipsets, such as Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X65, include a third 5 GHz band, alleviating congestion and facilitating connections for multiple devices. These advanced solutions are widely used in smart homes and corporate environments, ensuring faster and more reliable connections.By Industry, consumer electronics dominating and Automotive Fastest GrowingThe consumer electronics segment dominated the Wi-Fi chipset market in 2023, Owing to the rapidly growing proliferation of smartphones, laptops, tablets, smart TVs and wearables. This trend has also fueled a full-scale integration of Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E chipsets into current devices, where increasing demand for high-speed connectivity, low latency, and seamless streaming is at play Leading companies like Qualcomm, Broadcom, and Intel are advancing Wi-Fi chipset technology to enhance device performance.The automotive segment is the fastest-growing, These include smart dashboards that utilize Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E, and Wi-Fi 7, V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) communication, and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) which are collectively increasing the demand for V2X communications and ADAS, with companies such as Tesla, BMW, and Qualcomm leading the charge in terms of automotive Wi-Fi solutions.By Application, Smartphones Dominating and AR/VR Devices Fastest GrowingThe smartphones segment dominated the Wi-Fi chipset market in 2023, driven by the growing adoption of high-speed internet connectivity, video streaming, and cloud-based applications. With the launch of Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E chipsets designed for smartphones, Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E have brought higher speeds.

The AR/VR devices segment is the fastest-growing, fueled by the increasing demand for immersive gaming, virtual collaboration, and metaverse applications. The adoption of Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 in AR/VR headsets ensures ultra-low latency and high-speed wireless performance, enabling seamless experiences.

Wi-Fi Chipset Market: North America Leads While Asia-Pacific Surges with 5G and IoT Growth

North America led the Wi-Fi chipset market in 2023 with a 45% share, driven to its advanced technological base and wide adoption of smart devices and IoT. Perhaps unsurprisingly, one part of the world remains critical for Wi-Fi technology, and that's in the U.S. with a lot of R&D efforts going into the major technology developments that have advanced Wi-Fi, albeit, again, largely driven by the likes of Qualcomm, Broadcom, and Intel.. The increasing demand for high-speed connectivity across industries such as healthcare, education, and government further boosts market growth.Asia-Pacific is set for rapid growth (2024-2032), due to increase in the adoption of smart devices, increasing usage of the internet, and the growing IoT ecosystem. China, Japan and South Korea are pouring investment into 5G, boosting demand for Wi-Fi chipsets. MediaTek’s Wi-Fi solutions dominate budget smartphones and smart home devices, catering to the region’s growing middle class. Additionally, government-led smart city initiatives and industrial automation will further propel market expansion.Table of Content - Major Points AnalysisChapter 1. Chapter 1. Introduction
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Research Methodology
Chapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape
Chapter 7. Wi-Fi Chipset Market Segmentation, by MIMO Configuration
Chapter 8. Wi-Fi Chipset Market Segmentation, by IEEE Standard
Chapter 9. Wi-Fi Chipset Market Segmentation, by Band
Chapter 9. Wi-Fi Chipset Market Segmentation, by Industry
Chapter 9. Wi-Fi Chipset Market Segmentation, by Application
Chapter 10. Regional Analysis
Chapter 11. Company Profiles
Chapter 12. Use Cases and Best Practices
Chapter 13. Conclusion
Continued…

